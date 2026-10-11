Lane Kiffin Faces Blunt Advice to Break Free From Nick Saban’s Shadow as Kentucky Loss Shows Major Career Vulnerability

Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin won 40 games together in three seasons at Alabama, but their partnership ended on a sour note when Saban took play-calling duties away from Kiffin before the national championship game. A decade later, Kiffin is leading LSU, the same school where Saban won his first national title, but the Saturday loss to Kentucky has brought comparisons with his former boss back into focus. The defeat also reignited the debate over Kiffin’s ability to build a legacy of his own, separate from Saban’s influence.

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LSU lost 35-34 in overtime to a Kentucky team it was favored to beat. As the No. 10 team in the nation, LSU led 27-24 late but let the game slip away, prompting analysts to draw comparisons between Kiffin’s coaching style and that of Saban.

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“Plenty of blame to go around, but the thing that I’ll take away from this one tonight is Lane Kiffin needs to start being Lane Kiffin, not his Saban-ized version of himself,” Michael Cauble of WBRZ Sports 2 reported on X. “Let it hang out; it’s gotten you this far and now you’ve got the tools to finish the job.”

LSU is starting to look a lot like Alabama did under Saban. Kiffin talked about fundamentals and execution, got frustrated over dropped passes even in a 35-0 lead during halftime, and refused to allow a running clock against McNeese last week.

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Back at Alabama, Saban built a machine stacked with top five-star recruits at every single position. If a play went wrong, pure, raw talent often rescued the drive. But at LSU, Kiffin is still building his roster from scratch. Trying to play hyper-strict, low-error football without Saban’s depth leaves zero margin for error, and when a simple play busts, the whole engine stalls out.

The shadow has followed Kiffin for years. He got the Alabama job after USC fired him, and the two won a national title together in 2015 while insisting everything was fine. However, multiple reports suggest otherwise, as their relationship ended over FAU when Kiffin accepted that job in December 2016. Though Kiffin stayed through the playoff, Savan took the offense away from him, and Alabama lost the title game to Clemson (35-31).

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The loss in Lexington marked LSU’s second straight road defeat, following a tough trip to Ole Miss. Against Kentucky, basic mistakes broke the team down: missed tackles on punt returns, defensive gaps opening up for long runs, and bad penalties at key moments.

This loss stings because Kentucky came into the weekend unranked, while No. 10 LSU had big College Football Playoff hopes. Now sitting at 4-2 overall and a shaky 1-2 in SEC play, LSU’s path to the conference title game is virtually gone. In today’s 12-team playoff era, a second SEC defeat this early means LSU cannot afford another single slip-up for the rest of the regular season.

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“You don’t execute, you don’t execute,” Kiffin said, according to an X post by Michael Cauble. “The punt return, we’ve got a player there tackling him, and he doesn’t tackle him, and he goes outside. And the long run, we get scooped out of a gap, and the ball goes for a long run. So if you don’t do fundamentally sound stuff, you get exposed versus good teams.”

Breaking free from Saban’s shadow means Kiffin returning to the fearless, fast-paced offensive genius that made him famous at FAU and Ole Miss. At those stops, Kiffin took big risks, snapped the ball every twelve seconds, and put the pedal to the metal. Instead, on fourth-and-1 in Lexington, Kiffin played scared, punting the ball away and relying on defense like classic Saban. That conservative mindset completely backfired on him.

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Even if things went wrong, he believes Kentucky would likely force overtime, where he saw the game as roughly a 50-50 proposition. It was a conservative Saban-style decision, but this time, it backfired.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt acknowledged that the Tigers are usually aggressive, but said the team ultimately went with the decision made by the coaches after weighing their options. The Tigers are now 4-2 and 1-2 in the SEC, with both losses on the road. With a home game against Mississippi State coming next, Kiffin will have to pull his “team up off the mat.”

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