Lane Kiffin Faces Turning Point as 4475-Yard QB Visits After Jaxson Dart’s Exit

With back-to-back success stories in Matt Corral and Jaxson Dart, Lane Kiffin has built serious QB credibility at Ole Miss. And now, the spotlight is paying off. Dart was a first-round pick by the New York Giants — a huge win for the program and its reputation for developing QBs. Gavin Sidwar, a top 2026 QB prospect, has already taken notice of Kiffin’s ability to groom elite signal-callers. But the next big spark might just come from another rising star — a Westlake standout with all the right traits. With sharp instincts, a strong arm, and growing trust from the Ole Miss staff, he could be the next game-changer in Lane Kiffin’s QB pipeline. So, the tools are there — now it’s about turning potential into Rebel greatness.

The future of Ole Miss football might just rest in the hands of a 4,475-yard gunslinger—and he’s all in. This standout QB has been committed to the Rebels since April, following an eye-opening unofficial visit. And the bond? It only grew stronger. In his own words: “I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there.” Now, he’s back in Oxford and still locked in. With Jaxson Dart moving on, this could be the next chapter in Lane Kiffin’s QB legacy.

On June 22, Billy Embody reported that Ole Miss QB commit Rees Wise made his way back to Oxford—this time for his official visit. The Austin (Tex.) Westlake standout is no stranger to the program, but now it’s getting real. Wise spent the weekend diving deeper into the Rebel playbook and getting another up-close look at how Ole Miss QBs prepare. It’s not his first visit—and definitely not his last taste of what’s to come. “I love the staff so much. I love the QB development there,” shared Wise. With every trip, his bond with the program grows stronger. Looks like the Rebels might just have their next leader under center.

Rees Wise didn’t just tour Oxford—he lived the life of an Ole Miss quarterback. The experience was hands-on, high-energy, and eye-opening. “You have every opportunity there, everything to use, all the stuff. I got to do all the routines with them. I got up at 7 in the morning to be at the facilities at 7:15 to go do 1-on-1s with coach Judge and Austin Simmons. Do a little walk through of practice, go through all that. It’s hard to fail there when you’re a QB,” Wise said. From early grind sessions to inside looks at the playbook, the rising QB got the full experience. And clearly, Lane Kiffin’s Rebel system left its mark.

But for Wise, Ole Miss didn’t just impress—it clicked. “First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited,” said Wise. According to On3, Rees Wise is climbing the charts fast—ranked as the No. 30 QB nationally and the No. 71 overall prospect in Texas. On top of it, another On3 metric bumps him even higher, placing him as the No. 27 signal-caller in the country. So, from a rising recruit to a perfect program fit, Wise’s journey is shaping up to be one Rebel fans won’t want to miss.

However, analyst Joe Judge and OC Charlie Weis played a major role in sealing the deal for Rees Wise. Their impact went far beyond Xs and Os. Wise connected deeply with both, soaking up knowledge and building trust. “I love picking his (Judge’s) brain, my dad loves hearing all the stories from the teams he used to play on,” stated Wise. Adding, “Coaching under Bill Belichick, getting to work with Tom Brady. He’s been there for so long and has so much experience. It’s so nice to have that as a coach because he explains it so easily to you and you’re able to learn it very fast and in an advanced way. You got coach Weis as well. He is so smart. I love him. He’s a very good dude.” So, with mentors like Judge and Weis guiding him, Wise isn’t just stepping into a system—he’s stepping into a QB masterclass.

Now, with his official visit to Arizona in the books, the 2026 QB prospect is giving fans a sneak peek at what’s next. Before he even takes his first collegiate snap, all eyes are on his next move—and it’s clear he’s not just exploring options, he’s shaping his future.

The goal of Lane Kiffin’s 2026 QB commit?

Rees Wise continues to stack up honors—and expectations. After a stellar junior season, he’s earned his place in the 2025 Hall of Honor. The Westlake star was named the District 26-6A 1st Team QB and secured a spot on the 6A Padilla Poll All-State 1st Team Offense. So, what’s next for the Texas gunslinger? He’s locking in on one goal: bringing home a state title. “I’m going to focus on myself so I don’t have to worry about other stuff now,” said Wise. Adding, “I’m committed to Ole Miss and not going on any more visits. I’m gonna take my team to state and we’re going to win this time so we don’t have to have that feeling again.” Locked in, fired up, and chasing redemption—Wise is ready to finish strong before heading to Oxford.

Rees Wise knows the weight on his shoulders heading into his senior season—and he’s embracing it. With a reloaded roster and key pieces gone, the spotlight shines even brighter on Westlake’s signal-caller. “I gotta be a really big leader this year. We’ve got a new team this year. Two or three move-ins. We lost a lot of our seniors last year, both offense and defense. I gotta make plays and take our offense all the way,” said Wise. This isn’t just about stats—it’s about stepping up, setting the tone, and leading from the front. And Wise is ready to rise to the moment.

Now, once he completes his high school goals, the standout QB will make his collegiate home—and Lane Kiffin could be the big winner. Adding him would boost Ole Miss’ QB depth and bring even more talent to an already strong room.