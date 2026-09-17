Lane Kiffin Fails to Trick Ole Miss as Official Sam Leavitt Update Deemed Fake News by Pete Golding & Co.

Pete Golding has spent the week trying to keep Ole Miss focused on LSU, not Lane Kiffin. Wednesday night’s injury report made Golding’s job harder. The SEC’s first availability report listed LSU QB Sam Leavitt as doubtful. The announcement came without much warning. Leavitt had just finished a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech, throwing for 344 yards and one touchdown while adding 3 rushing scores.

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There was no obvious sign during the game that he had suffered an injury. Pete Thamel broke the news on X, calling the listing a “shocker.” That immediately opened the door to the obvious question: was Leavitt really hurt, or was Lane Kiffin creating another problem for his former program to solve? Ole Miss staff privately doubts the injury is genuine, per Thamel’s reporting.

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“No one on the Ole Miss staff is convinced LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s appearance as ‘doubtful’ or the injury report is sincere, and he’ll miss the game on Saturday, per sources.” Pete Thamel updated on X on September 17.

Golding’s comments this week have focused on preparing for LSU’s actual personnel instead of trying to predict every move Kiffin could make. He has already acknowledged that the two staffs know each other extremely well after spending three seasons together in Oxford. That familiarity can help. It can also become a headache.

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Golding said coaches can start “overthinking” when they know an opponent too well. He pointed out that both staffs have years of practices, scrimmages, and game preparation stored in their heads. Trying to prepare for every tendency Kiffin has ever shown could leave Ole Miss preparing for a ghost instead of the LSU team standing across from it. The Leavitt news creates exactly that kind of temptation.

No one on the Ole Miss staff is convinced LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s appearance as “doubtful” on the injury report is sincere and he’ll miss the game on Saturday, per sources. https://t.co/iIv6qiYK7q— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

Leavitt has started LSU’s first two games after transferring from Arizona State. Through two starts, he has 574 passing yards and 5 rushing TDs but 4 INTs.

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His performance against Louisiana Tech was particularly strange. He threw three interceptions in the first half but finished the night with 344 passing yards and four total touchdowns. LSU won comfortably, but the turnovers kept the game closer early than the final score suggested. Now his availability is the story. And that’s where Kiffin’s history enters the conversation.

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The former Ole Miss coach has admitted all week that coming back to Oxford will be emotional. He knows Saturday will draw plenty of attention. Kiffin also knows Golding is familiar with his offense after working as his defensive coordinator from 2023 through 2025.

That puts Ole Miss in a tricky spot with the quarterback situation. Whether LSU meant for it to happen or not, the uncertainty leaves the Rebels preparing for two completely different scenarios.

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If Sam Leavitt’s Injury Turns Out Real, Lane Kiffin Will Have a Mountain to Climb

If Sam Leavitt’s injury turns out real, Lane Kiffin will have a mountain to climb.

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Hussan Longstreet is a former five-star QB who transferred to LSU from USC. He played sparingly as a freshman last season, completing 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Clark, who transferred from Elon, has already appeared in both LSU games this season. He has completed 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Neither has Leavitt’s experience in this LSU offense. Still, Ole Miss cannot spend the week trying to piece together rumors.

“We got to prepare the right way this week, and get locked in and get focused. A lot going on,” Golding said at Ole Miss’ September 14 presser. “You got Ella Langley, you got GameDay, you got so much other stuff. But to me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes. If you focus on the wrong s–t, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night.”

The SEC requires weekly availability reports to prevent gamesmanship. Teams start submitting reports on Wednesday of game week, update them each day, and turn in a final report 90 minutes before kickoff. Schools can be fined between $25,000 and $100,000 if they submit inaccurate or late information. At this point, there is nothing showing that LSU gave false information about Leavitt’s status.

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Reuters reported Leavitt is dealing with a sore throwing shoulder, has been limited in practice, and missed a scheduled media session. LSU has not publicly detailed the injury, but the report gives the “doubtful” designation a concrete medical explanation.

That is already difficult enough with College GameDay in Oxford, a hostile crowd waiting for Kiffin and two unbeaten top-10 teams meeting in the first top-10 Magnolia Bowl since 1962. The quarterback question only adds another layer.