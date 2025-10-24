Lane Kiffin Favorite For Another P4 College Football Job After Sparking Tensions in Florida

Lane Kiffin is still in his best run ever at Ole Miss. But the demands for him to take over the lucrative coaching jobs to catching steam. Kiffin seems to be closing in on another major P4 school, which might be the best in the market. No, it’s not Florida.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kiffin’s leadership has made Ole Miss a worthy competitor with the big names. And it is because of that success, he is now a close favorite for the open role at Penn State. Nebraska’s Matt Rhule still features as the frontrunner with a 35% vote share according to Kalshi. But Kiffin is the next man behind with 14%. He ties with Bills OC Joe Brady with that number.

Penn State will be left at a crossroads after this season. James Franklin, who practically shaped Penn State to become the elite program it is today, is gone. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin has shown significant results in cleaning and dressing up a program so good, it features in the Top 25 for the entirety of the season this year. Fans hope that Kiffin, with his hunger to always play on the edge, can help shake things up for the Nittany Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lane Kiffin comes in with a diverse experience, including two National titles as an assistant at Alabama. Under his tutelage, the Rebels boast the 8th-best offense in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It will really be tough for the Ole Miss HC to beat out Rhule the Nebraska HC is a former PSU alum and GA. And he is familiar with the Big 10 environment. But Kiffin is still a strong favorite for equally attractive Florida job. However, there is a minor bump that complicates things for Kiffin.

AD

Florida divided on Lane Kiffin replacing Billy Napier

Fans want a semblance of Steve Spurrier to keep them going for the future. And Lane Kiffin is the closest personality to him. That fiery personality is a huge similarity between the tow. Kiffin has experience in Florida, winning C-USA Titles back for FAU. However, UF seems to have hit an impasse. According to Anand Nanduri, the administration sides with Marcus Freeman. The Notre Dame HC is one of the most in-demand coaches because of his age, and records.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mississippi at Georgia Oct 18, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20251018_ajw_sz2_136

But the NIL boosters want Lane Kiffin to take over. Florida is not just looking for just stability. The Gators top brass want to be under a good limelight this time. And Lane Kiffin stands as the donors’ best bet to do both. They appreciate his flair, and his skills as a QB whisperer. Florida hosts one of the best QBs this season in DJ Lagway, but he hasn’t been able to torch the field like last year. Florida will stand at a chance of showing overnight growth if Lane Kiffin takes over. His record is 27-6 since 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before all of this, however, Lane Kiffin has to be motivated enough to leave a place like Oxford. He is finally close to earn his due reward this season, and would like to see what’s in store next with the Rebels. Both programs have to roll out the red carpet for someone like Lane Kiffin, to part with a program that gave him his second chance. It’s a tough exchange for the HC. Only time will tell if he is truly willing to leave it all for an exciting new charm.