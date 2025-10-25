Lane Kiffin Florida Threat Doesn’t Stumble Ole Miss Ahead of Oklahoma Sooners Game

The 2025 season is all about Lane Kiffin — we’re just living in it. In eight weeks, Kiffin has somehow become more relevant than Ron DeSantis in the state of Florida. Ever since the firing of Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin’s name has been popping up nonstop on every Gators fan page. According to multiple sources, Kiffin might leave for the Gators at some point in the near future. Despite the Florida buzz, Ole Miss is going all-out against the AP-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, hoping to silence the noise and maybe even talk Kiffin out of it.

On October 24, College Football Rising’s analyst Jordan Rodgers joined The Paul Finebaum Show and cut through all the outside chatter, laying out the blueprint to beat the Oklahoma Sooners. Rodgers laid out two key points ahead of the weekend’s clash. First order of business? Handle the pressure. “No doubt, Ole Miss needs to do two things. The first, they need to handle pressure and the blitz really well. Last week, they did that, and Trinidad has been one of the best in the country.” Although the former Division II standout is ranked third nationally in performance under pressure (78.4), he struggled badly against the Bulldogs in their 43–35 Week 8 loss.

The Rebels’ offense was rolling early, scoring on five straight drives and looking nearly unstoppable as they built a solid lead. Trinidad Chambliss was doing his thing — until the Bulldogs’ blitz mania caught up with him. Their certified front seven blitzed all night, and Chambliss had a hard time keeping pace, especially in the fourth quarter.

According to PFF, Chambliss completed just 1-of-10 passes and went 0-for-4 under pressure in that stretch. The Rebels’ offensive line is going to have a long day at the office against Oklahoma’s front seven. The Sooners lead the Power Four with a 47% pressure rate and blitz on over half of their opponents’ dropbacks.

Rodgers’ second piece of advice? Feed Kwan Lacy. “The other thing Ole Miss needs to do, don’t forget about Kwan Lacy. In that Georgia game, you had three possessions in the fourth quarter,” Rodgers emphasized. In that matchup, the Rebels ran the ball only once across eleven fourth-quarter plays, despite being in manageable down-and-distance situations, which limited their effectiveness against a strong defense.

Rodgers also noted that Oklahoma’s offense becomes far more dangerous when quarterback John Mateer gets involved in the running game. Mateer has gained just 22 yards on 19 carries recently, partly due to a hand injury that’s made him hesitant to run. When he does run effectively, it opens up the rest of the Sooners’ offense. Rodgers pointed out that Ole Miss’s defense has struggled against mobile quarterbacks like Taylen Green and Gunner Stockton in the past — making it crucial for the Rebels to contain Mateer if they want to come out on top in tomorrow’s game. Win or lose, Gators probably won’t stop hitting Lane Kiffin again.

The big ultimatum for Lane Kiffin

The Florida Gators’ search for a replacement has already become complicated. Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has dominated the conversation, but it may not be that simple. Some in Florida’s administration reportedly prefer Marcus Freeman, while boosters and big-money donors strongly favor Kiffin. NFL analyst Anand Nanduri tweeted, “Some clarity on Kiffin vs Freeman for the Florida opening: it seems a lot of the administration preferred (Marcus) Freeman and the boosters and big money preferred and almost demanded Kiffin. We’ll see what happens.”

Kiffin is attractive to Florida because he’s a confident, high-profile coach known for great offense and quarterback development. He has a strong record at Ole Miss, going 27-6 since 2023, with wins over top teams like Georgia and South Carolina. He also knows the SEC and Florida from his time at Florida Atlantic, where he won two conference titles in three years. Despite the attention, Kiffin has downplayed the rumors, saying it’s a compliment but too distracting to discuss mid-season, partly because of his family ties in Oxford, Mississippi.

So, money isn’t likely to be the main factor if Florida tries to hire him. Kiffin already earns $9 million a year and may get a bigger extension at Ole Miss soon. His success in recruiting top players, including some from Florida, and his family’s stability in Oxford make leaving harder. What might appeal to him is the chance to build a legacy like Steve Spurrier, whom he admired growing up. Florida has national title potential that Ole Miss hasn’t reached, which could tempt him. But right now, it’s a complex situation with many personal and professional factors at play.