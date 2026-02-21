Lane Kiffin Gains Edge to Flip Kirby Smart’s 5-Star QB Commit

Lane Kiffin is already making waves in his first season at LSU, and his first target is the crown jewel of Kirby Smart’s 2028 recruiting class. We might witness an instance of poaching because Wade has put the Bulldogs in a predicament after expressing an interest in the SEC push.

“I am looking at LSU and Tennessee,” said Wade to On3’s Chad Simmons during his Friday appearance. “I’m not sure when I will visit those schools, but those are the main two. I like the offense at both schools. We see what Lane Kiffin does with quarterbacks, so I will check those schools out.”

Lane Kiffin’s program isn’t the only one; Josh Heupel’s Tennessee also appears to be in a pretty favorable position to lure this 2028 QB talent, making it difficult for Georgia to keep the IMG Academy product. Although Kirby Smart landed Jayden Wade a few months ago, the player’s words indicate that he’s looking to secure his interest, and the new LSU head coach’s QB development stands out to him.

Before his LSU arrival, Kiffin helped develop QB talent like Jaxson Dart and Matt Corral at Ole Miss, and both have made waves in the NFL. Wade’s talent, coupled with Kiffin’s guidance, could witness a similar level of success, but LSU needs to watch out for the Vols, who added a QB like Joey Aguilar this past season.

After LSU extended an offer to Wade on January 26, its QB guru has enough to impress Wade, but getting this talent wouldn’t be easy. Although he’s expressed openness to a move away from Athens, he had previously pledged allegiance to Smart and co. for how much the program values him.

“They saw me early and believed in me,” said Wade. “It would take a lot to change my mind.”

This suggests how much Wade values the Bulldogs, and his loyalty to them runs deep. And once again, Jayden Wade has reaffirmed his commitment to Kirby Smart.

Jayden Wade won’t leave Kirby Smart and co. for cheap

Despite outside noise, the 2028 Georgia QB commit knows who matters most to him. But he wants to enjoy the process, so exploring other options and taking visits to those places comes naturally. Still, his commitment to Georgia does not waver.

“I am going to take some visits and see different schools. I’m still locked with Georgia,” said Jayden Wade.

Georgia’s success in sending QBs to the NFL could be a massive reason why Wade is not ready to leave Athens so easily. Former Bulldogs like Stetson Bennett, Jake Fromm, Aaron Murray, and more continue to make headlines in their NFL journeys.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Florida at Georgia Feb 25, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart watches the basketball game between Georgia and the Florida Gators during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Athens Stegeman Coliseum Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250225_dwz_sz2_0000038

This kind of reaffirmation reflects Wade’s deep connection with Georgia. While Wade remains committed, Smart’s staff can’t afford to get complacent. With programs like LSU and Tennessee circling, Georgia will need to maintain a strong recruiting push to prevent their prized 2028 quarterback from being flipped.

Given that, Kirby Smart has enough selling points to retain this 5-star 2028 QB. But Kiffin’s 2028 class has no recruits to date, and that could make LSU’s push for the QB aggressive. Georgia is now in a tough fight to keep its top 2028 class QB, so it remains to be seen how Kirby Smart navigates this situation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.