Lane Kiffin Gets Major Boost From Ed Orgeron for Week 6 Game After Worrying Health Scare

Just weeks after a serious health scare kept him away from LSU, Ed Orgeron is back on the road with Lane Kiffin’s Tigers. The former national championship-winning coach traveled to Lexington for LSU’s Week 6 clash against Kentucky, marking his first away-game appearance of the 2026 season. And considering he spent 18 days hospitalized just two months ago, his return is no ordinary comeback.

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His presence on the trip signals a huge milestone in his ongoing recovery and provided an undeniable emotional lift for the entire program when they needed it most.

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Just a couple of months ago, things looked incredibly serious for the beloved “Coach O.” During LSU’s preseason training camp in mid-August, head coach Lane Kiffin noticed Orgeron wasn’t feeling well and sent him home from practice. What initially appeared to be a health setback turned out to be sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s extreme response to an infection. According to reports, Orgeron spent 18 days hospitalized before beginning his recovery.

Lane Kiffin later acknowledged how concerning Orgeron’s health scare had been. “He’s doing better. It was a little bit scary. I’m not going to get into the details with that,” Kiffin told reporters. However, he also recalled Orgeron’s stubborn reluctance to seek medical treatment. “He said, ‘Hey coach, you know I’m never going to the hospital, man. If I die, I’m dying on that field out there.'” Kiffin added, “So that’s who he is, that’s how he is with everything and sometimes that’s not the best thing to follow.”

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Thankfully, you can’t keep Coach O away from football for long. By mid-September, he was already easing his way back into LSU’s football operations building during the week, determined to support the program. While he had to sit out the team’s first true road trip to Ole Miss, he gradually built his strength back up.

Observers noted he was following strict medical advice to aid his recovery, using a walking cane to get around and wearing compression socks on his legs.

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The Week 6 game against Kentucky marked his official return to traveling with the squad, bringing a massive emotional lift to the entire program. While the plan was for him to watch the actual game from the comfort and safety of a stadium suite, he couldn’t resist getting a taste of the action early on.

During pregame warmups, LSU insider Jacques Doucet posted a video of Coach O pacing the turf at Kroger Field, leaning on his cane and passionately firing up the LSU players.

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This comeback is a huge deal for LSU, especially given the unique role Orgeron stepped into earlier this May. He signed a one-season contract to serve as a Special Assistant to Recruiting and Defense under Lane Kiffin. The move reunited the two coaches, who famously worked together 25 years ago under Pete Carroll at USC.

Kiffin brought him in to be a secret weapon for the Tigers, and his return to the team means that weapon is fully operational again.

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Even while focusing on his health over the last few weeks, Coach O hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to his primary passion: recruiting.

Just a week before the Kentucky trip, he was spotted at a high school game in Hammond, Louisiana, working his recruiting magic. Alongside LSU receivers coach George McDonald, Orgeron watched five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and Brother Martin take on Edna Karr as the Tigers continued their pursuit of the nation’s top-ranked receiver in the 2027 class, who remains committed to Texas.

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Seeing Coach O back on the gridiron, cane in hand and a smile on his face, is the ultimate feel-good story for college football fans. His journey from an intensive hospital stay to walking the field in Lexington shows exactly what makes him a fighter.

As the 2026 season heats up, his veteran wisdom and unmatched energy are exactly what Lane Kiffin and the Tigers need in their corner.