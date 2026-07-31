Lane Kiffin Gives LSU Athlete Dating His Daughter One Condition He Must Meet To Marry Her: “Let’s See…”

Lane Kiffin came to LSU on a $91 million contract in his pursuit of a national championship. But along with that, he also has a chance to assess LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, the linebacker who is now associated with the head coach’s family. He has been dating Landry Kiffin since last year and could become Kiffin’s future son-in-law. The LSU HC has already shared his precondition on that.

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Kiffin was the speaker at The Huddle Women’s Clinic, and a reporter asked him directly if Weeks could be his future son-in-law. At first, the LSU head coach tried to dodge the question and passed it to Landry’s mom, Layla. She did give a “thumbs up” while sitting with the audience, but when pressed hard, Kiffin gave a hilarious response.

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“That’s a question for Landry’s mom, Layla, over there,” Kiffin said at first. Finally, he replied in his ever-cheeky tone, saying, “Let’s see how he plays this [season] here before we do that.” The audience quickly burst into laughter.

The couple ‘hard-launched’ their relationship in September last year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Landry captioned the photo, “happy :)”. Quickly, the news spread, and even more so because Landry made the announcement just days before the Ole Miss vs. LSU game last year, when Kiffin was the head coach of the Oxford program.

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Back then, Lane Kiffin used X regularly, unlike his current social media break. Before the LSU game, he took to X and replied to his daughter’s relationship with “take the over,” as he implied that he bet on Weeks’ defense. Not just that, he also shared Landry’s photo and captioned it that she will be “rooting for the Rebels.” One year from that moment, those dynamics have completely changed.

Kiffin landed in Baton Rouge after a long-drawn, high-profile drama in Oxford. Shortly after he became LSU’s head coach, Weeks also announced his return to the team, opting out of the NFL draft. Now, Weeks’ fate is in his own hands, as Kiffin jokingly remarked that his performances would decide his future with his daughter. The senior LB has also taken the news sportingly after his shock at Kiffin’s arrival at LSU.

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“We never would have thought in a million years that her dad would ever be my coach,” Whit Weeks said on Tyrann Mathieu’s podcast. He acknowledged that outside the building, he looks at Kiffin as his “girlfriend’s dad.” But, mostly, he is handling the situation and even hangs out with his new head coach. That should go a long way to keep Kiffin on board if the couple decides to marry.

On the field, Weeks is taking the job without hesitation. He understands the job’s professional dynamics and is doing just that. He has 198 tackles and 5 sacks to his name in just three seasons at LSU. And this year, he hopes to boost his draft stock after an ankle injury limited his playing time during the 2025 campaign.