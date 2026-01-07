Lane Kiffin Going Against Miami Over Sam Leavitt Kept Aside as National Reporter Points to LSU’s $91M Contract

Lane Kiffin did not arrive in Baton Rouge to babysit an offense. He arrived with a resume, a reputation, and the backing of a $91M commitment that LSU already made to ensure the program never looks offensively stagnant again. As national attention narrows on the transfer portal tug-of-war for former ASU QB Sam Leavitt, one national reporter made it clear that the Tigers’ bigger story is about who is designing the offense they will step into.

“Stop worrying about the offense,” Jake Crain told Andy Staples in an On3 episode on January 6. “This guy does not produce bad offenses. He could go get a hobo out on the street to throw for at least 2500 yards and you guys average 30 points a game and it’s LSU. Don’t worry about it.”

Crain was almost dismissive of the concern swirling around LSU’s QB room. The Tigers didn’t spend $91 million to gamble on offensive competence. And his point was rooted in a decade-long track record that suggests panic is misplaced.

That confidence matters because LSU is exposed. Michael Van Buren entered the transfer portal, leaving the Tigers without a scholarship QB. RB Caden Durham, an All-SEC Freshman selection, is gone after producing 1,609 scrimmage yards. But Lane Kiffin’s history suggests they are not fatal as he has already lived this cycle before.

When Trinidad Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State to Ole Miss, there was little fanfare. He was a national champion but at a lower level. He opened as a backup behind Austin Simmons who was later injured. Chambliss took over during the SEC opener against Arkansas and the Rebels never looked back. They went 11-1 in his starts and into the CFP semifinals. That progression is a pattern worth noting.

Trinidad Chambliss completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 520 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-SEC. And when asked whether he ever considered following Kiffin to LSU, Chambliss declined, citing loyalty to Ole Miss.

On the defensive side, Jake Crain voiced his optimism with Blake Baker who’s staying back in Baton Rouge. He has coached against Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. the past two seasons and held Ole Miss under 26 points in both meetings. He understands what he is dealing with.

“I think there’s a fearlessness to how he calls the game,” Baker said of Lane Kiffin’s play calling. “I don’t think he’s reckless. It’s not reckless, but there’s a fearlessness, there’s an aggressiveness to it that keeps you on your toes as a defensive player caller, without a doubt.”

That endorsement carries weight coming from a coordinator who has seen the offense up close. LSU needs that certainty. The Tigers averaged just 21.8 points per game this season, ranking 108th nationally. They failed to score more than 25 points against an FBS opponent before the Texas Bowl. The run game stalled after Jayden Daniels left and the passing game regressed.

Lane Kiffin’s offensive resume was central to LSU’s decision, with AD Verge Ausberry labeling him an “offensive innovator” at his introductory press conference. With Charlie Weis Jr. coordinating, he inherits a rebuild, but not an unfamiliar one. His offenses have consistently produced regardless of personnel, driven by structure, play design, and situational awareness rather than reliance on a single star.

The results are well documented. In six seasons at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin’s teams averaged at least 33 points and 175 rushing yards per game, pairing balance with tempo flexibility. Blake Baker noted the offense’s efficiency and unpredictability, particularly in high-leverage downs and red-zone situations. Over the past decade, his units have finished in the top 30 nationally in scoring in all but one season, with Ole Miss ranking top 15 in total offense every year, including consecutive top-three finishes. Still, that reset may hinge on the portal.

Lane Kiffin has a strong chance to secure Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin’s first window has been turbulent. Brendan Sorsby chose Texas Tech. Trinidad Chambliss is staying at Ole Miss. The QB board thinned quickly which is why all attention has shifted to Sam Leavitt. He arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday for a multi-day visit, touring facilities, meeting Weis, and discussing NIL terms. On3 reports LSU is willing to spend aggressively.

Sam Leavitt led Arizona State to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added 435 rushing yards. A foot injury cut his 2025 season short, and he is expected to miss spring practice. Miami remains involved as it searches for a replacement for Carson Beck. But sources believe LSU holds the edge for the 6’2, 205 pound QB.

And even here, Jake Crain’s words linger. LSU is not betting on a QB to save Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are betting on their new head coach to make the QB work. He closed his comments with a prediction that cut through the noise.

“LSU will win a national title within the next four years,” he said. “LSU will win a national title with Lane Kiffin in the next four years. Stop worrying about stuff that you shouldn’t worry about.”

That is the bar. And that is why the $91 million hire matters more than the portal drama.