Lane Kiffin Hints SEC Is Setting LSU Up for Disadvantage With Scheduling Decision

LSU has won 117 of 133 night games at Tiger Stadium since 2000, making Death Valley one of college football’s most intimidating evening venues. Head coach Lane Kiffin believes the SEC is intentionally stripping away that advantage. He is upset that LSU’s upcoming matchup against Alabama was scheduled for a 2:30 PM CT afternoon kickoff on ABC instead of a prime-time night slot.

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“I mean, I was shocked. I didn’t even think to even like think about the time. I just assumed, especially in 16 years, this game has been at night here all the time in the last 16 years. So I never even thought that it considered that it wouldn’t be at night,” Kiffin said. “I was joking to Michael earlier. You know when people were saying, ‘Well, obviously the SEC wanted to change this year from how it had been to you know to give LSU less advantage of obviously how well LSU plays at night and how intimidated as the player.’

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And I was like, ‘Well, someone thinks the SEC wants us to win this year after what’s been going on.’ They must have just been on Mars the last four months. So I guess when I look at it that way, I’m not surprised.”

Though Kiffin believes the SEC orchestrated the timing as retaliation, the conference does not control kickoff decisions; television networks do. While Kiffin suspects league payback, no evidence supports the idea that the SEC deliberately scheduled the game to disadvantage LSU.

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The biggest reason Kiffin is throwing a massive tantrum comes down to losing LSU’s legendary home-field advantage. If you know anything about college football, you know that Tiger Stadium, aka Death Valley, is a completely different beast after dark. It is widely considered one of the most intimidating, earsplitting, and hostile environments in the entire country for a visiting team.



LSU hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium has historically been a prime-time marquee event. Fourteen of the last fifteen regular-season meetings between these two powerhouses have been played at night.

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LSU plays way more home night games than anyone else in the country. Over a recent five-year stretch, 83% of LSU’s home games were played at night. The next closest team in the conference was South Carolina at just 54%. Since the 2000s, LSU is 117-16 when they play at night!

Late ESPN analyst Beano Cook famously joked, “Dracula and LSU football are at their best after the sun goes down.”

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Legendary coaches have built their entire legacies on this after-dark magic, with Brian Kelly going 20-2 and Les Miles going 46-4 in Saturday night games in Baton Rouge. LSU hasn’t hosted the Crimson Tide for a daytime kickoff in Baton Rouge since all the way back in 2010.

Taking away the night atmosphere strips away a ton of that crowd-fueled terror, and Kiffin knows it. What makes the situation even more hilarious, and frustrating for Kiffin, is who actually stole the coveted prime-time evening slot on ESPN.

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The network gave that premium night window to the Ole Miss Rebels for their home game against Georgia.

For those keeping score at home, Ole Miss is Kiffin’s former employer, meaning the SEC and the TV networks essentially passed over Kiffin’s new squad to hand a golden prime-time opportunity straight to his ex-girlfriend! Kiffin essentially believes the conference is actively trying to make things harder for the Tigers.

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So what exactly is “what’s been going on the last four months” that Kiffin is talking about? Well, LSU and the SEC have been locked in some serious, unprecedented legal drama.

Before the season started, Kiffin tried to add two players to his roster who had previously signed NFL contracts. The SEC shut that down, changed their rules to ban former pros from playing college ball, and even took LSU to court over it.

The bad blood spreads way past the football field, too. Just days before Kiffin made these wild conspiracy comments, the LSU basketball program found itself in its own courtroom battle with the conference. First-year hoops coach Will Wade and his legal team had to go to a Louisiana judge to legally block the SEC from punishing the school after the conference denied eligibility to star player RJ Luis.

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Since the entire LSU athletic department has been treating the SEC office like a courtroom opponent all year, Kiffin genuinely believes this daytime kickoff is a petty, retaliatory punishment from the league higher-ups!

This whole scheduling mess is a massive deal because the stakes for this specific game are totally through the roof.

Both LSU and Alabama are currently sitting at identical 6-2 records, which means they are both desperately clinging to survival on the absolute fringe of the playoff picture.

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The playoff format is incredibly unforgiving, and whichever team drops this game will pick up their third loss of the season. In the modern era, a third loss is basically a death sentence for your national championship dreams, making this afternoon a long day for the losers!