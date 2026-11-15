Lane Kiffin in Tears, Fight Breaks Out Between Players, Michigan Star Hospitalized & More CFB Moments You Missed

How exciting can a college football Saturday get? Saturday answered exactly that. From Lane Kiffin’s emotional reaction following LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Texas by just one point to fights on the field, the day continued to deliver surprises. So, here are some of the biggest moments from yesterday’s action.

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Lane Kiffin couldn’t hold back his tears

Following LSU’s 22-21 loss to No. 6 Texas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, television cameras captured head coach Lane Kiffin visibly overcome with emotion on the sideline.

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With just seconds remaining, Texas quarterback Arch Manning connected on a game-winning 4-yard touchdown pass. As the play unfolded, ESPN’s broadcast showed Kiffin standing motionless while Tiger Stadium fell silent. Looking devastated, Kiffin pulled down his white LSU visor, buried his face in his hands, and wiped away tears.

At one point, he was also on his knees, frustrated by how the game was going.

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Kiffin’s tears came after a particularly frustrating fourth quarter for the Tigers. No. 21 LSU entered the final period with a 21-13 lead and possession of the ball. However, the team punted on all four of its fourth-quarter drives, allowing Texas to stay within striking distance and eventually complete the comeback.

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The defeat dropped LSU to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play during Kiffin’s heavily hyped first season in Baton Rouge. It also effectively eliminated the Tigers from contention for the 12-team College Football Playoff. According to ESPN Research, this was LSU’s first home loss after leading by double digits in the second half since its 2005 defeat to Tennessee.

Moreover, Kiffin was outmaneuvered on the decisive play by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, a close friend and former colleague. Sarkisian used a familiar formation and motion combination to catch LSU’s defense off guard near the goal line.

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During his postgame press conference, Kiffin composed himself and described the defeat as “really disappointing” and “very discouraging.” He acknowledged the frustration of letting a two-score lead slip away in the final seconds, especially after LSU threw three interceptions and converted just two of five red-zone opportunities.

The loss also brought renewed attention to Kiffin’s record against highly ranked opponents. NBC broadcaster John Fanta pointed out after the game that Kiffin earns $13 million annually, while LSU’s roster costs between $40 million and $50 million.

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Kiffin is now 15-28 against ranked teams and 6-19 against top-10 opponents.

Players’ fights marred Auburn Tigers’ victory day

On November 14, tempers flared during Auburn’s game against Mississippi State when a scuffle broke out among Auburn players on the field and near the sideline. The confrontation quickly threatened to escalate, prompting head coach Alex Golesh, stadium security, local police officers, and state troopers to rush onto the field to intervene and prevent a full-blown brawl.

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The incident reflected the growing frustration surrounding the game, as Mississippi State struggled on its home field and continued to fall behind in SEC play.

Despite the chaotic scenes, fans and media members praised Golesh for stepping directly into the middle of the confrontation to separate his players and regain control of the situation.

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Following Auburn’s victory, the team moved within one win of securing its first winning season since 2020. Golesh described the result as “a step.”

The Michigan Wolverines’ crisis deepens

Saturday’s game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oregon Ducks brought more frustration for Michigan, both on and off the field.

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Following the matchup, cameras captured a heated physical confrontation on the sidelines involving an Oregon player and a Michigan opponent. The incident highlighted the growing frustration and rising tempers as the game slipped away from the Wolverines.

Michigan also suffered a major setback when star wide receiver JJ Buchanan, who transferred to Ann Arbor from Utah, sustained a painful shoulder injury. Buchanan broke down in tears on the sideline while taking off his pads and was subsequently taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

His absence dealt a significant blow to Michigan’s offense. Backup quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood struggled without their primary receiving option, combining to complete just 6 of 20 passes for 71 yards.

With a 5-5 record and difficult matchups against No. 4 UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State still remaining, the Wolverines’ turbulent season under Whittingham continues to take a difficult turn.

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Utah survived early hiccups

Utah’s travel plans took an unexpected turn after an FAA ground stop on Friday disrupted the team’s schedule. The Utes arrived in Tucson just after noon on game day, forcing kickoff to be pushed back three hours to 8:30 p.m. local time.

The disruption appeared to affect Utah early, as the team struggled to find its rhythm and fell behind 14-3 in the first half. However, the second half turned into a thrilling “After Dark” shootout between the two teams’ quarterbacks.

Arizona’s Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns, including two scoring passes to Isaiah Mizell. His 10-yard touchdown pass to Mizell, followed by a successful two-point rush, gave Arizona a 39-33 lead with 3:13 remaining.

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Utah quarterback Devon Dampier responded immediately on the ensuing drive. He connected with wide receiver Creed Whittemore for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 left, putting the Utes ahead 40-39.

Utah’s defense then came up with a crucial fourth-down stop in the final minutes to preserve the victory. The win extended the Utes’ overall winning streak to 16 games and their conference winning streak to 12.

A spectator caught attention during the Indiana-USC game

During No. 9 Indiana’s 27-13 victory over No. 18 USC, an unexpected moment added to the frustration surrounding Lincoln Riley’s struggling special teams unit.

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During a break in the action at Memorial Stadium, a spectator dressed in street clothes managed to get past security and onto the field. With fans watching, the individual stepped up and attempted a field goal from approximately 35 yards out, successfully sending the ball through the uprights.

The stunt quickly went viral on social media and became another embarrassing moment for the Trojans. USC struggled with its kicking game throughout the afternoon, converting just two of four field-goal attempts. Those missed opportunities ultimately hurt the team’s chances of staying competitive in the double-digit loss.

Controversial incidents put officiating under the scanner

Saturday’s college football action also featured several controversial officiating decisions, with fans questioning whether referees handled certain situations correctly.

During Alabama’s matchup against Vanderbilt, a critical decision sparked considerable backlash and accusations of favorable treatment toward Kalen DeBoer’s squad.

With Alabama threatening to score, fans and analysts spotted what appeared to be offensive pass interference by the Crimson Tide. However, instead of penalizing Alabama, the officiating crew flagged Vanderbilt for holding.

The penalty kept Alabama’s drive alive and eventually led to a touchdown by Keelon Russell, giving the Crimson Tide the lead just before halftime. Fans and commentators criticized the decision on social media, arguing that the officials had bailed out Alabama and cost Vanderbilt a crucial defensive stop.

Another incident involving a player injury also brought the officiating crew under scrutiny.

During Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M, star wide receiver Mike Matthews caught a 17-yard pass in the second quarter before being tackled awkwardly by multiple Aggies defenders near the 11-yard line.

Tennessee fans and supporters quickly turned their frustration toward the officials, criticizing them on social media for failing to blow the play dead sooner as multiple defenders piled onto Matthews while he was trapped underneath.

Matthews suffered a serious right knee injury and was unable to put weight on his leg. Trainers helped him off the field, and he was later spotted on the sidelines using crutches. His injury dealt a major blow to the Volunteers’ offense.

A massive brawl broke out after the game

A large on-field brawl broke out immediately after Louisville’s 16-14 road victory over North Carolina on Saturday night, overshadowing an already tense finish in Chapel Hill.

After Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz took a knee to run out the final seconds, North Carolina defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and Louisville offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III continued jostling after the whistle.

As the clock hit zero, players from both benches rushed onto the field. What began as trash talk quickly escalated into pushing, pileups, and flailing arms, with possible punches thrown. The confrontation eventually spread into multiple separate altercations across the field, including another pileup in one of the end zones.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick briefly shook hands with Kienholz before stepping directly into the confrontation. He physically pulled Tar Heels players away from the scuffle and directed them toward the home tunnel.

The frustration boiled over after North Carolina’s comeback attempt fell short. Trailing by two points with less than a minute remaining, UNC backup quarterback Travis Burgess threw a fourth-down pass that bounced off wide receiver Jordan Shipp and into the hands of Louisville’s Jabari Mack. The interception with 58 seconds remaining sealed the victory and left the Tar Heels one win short of bowl eligibility.

Both programs distanced themselves from the altercation after the game.

Belichick emphasized the importance of discipline, stating, “You play the game between the whistles; that’s not what we’re here for.”

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm called the incident “unfortunate,” noting that the fight took too long to break up. He also said he would review the game footage to determine what triggered the confrontation.

Linebacker Derek McDonald admitted that the situation “just got out of hand” and was completely unnecessary. Meanwhile, Jordan Shipp apologized on behalf of the team from the sideline.

The analyst pointed out a violation after the referees missed it

Officiating controversy continued during Ohio State’s 28-19 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, as a football rules analyst identified what he believed was a clear targeting violation by an Ohio State player.

The analyst criticized the officiating crew for missing the play and failing to initiate a review. According to the analyst, the defender appeared to take aim at a defenseless opponent, lead with his forearm, and make forcible contact with the player’s head and neck area.

Despite the apparent targeting indicators, the officials did not throw a flag, allowing Ohio State to avoid a potentially costly penalty that could have shifted the momentum of the game.

That wraps up the major talking points from Saturday’s college football action. From emotional reactions and heated player confrontations to controversial officiating decisions and unexpected moments in the stands, November 14 certainly gave fans plenty to discuss.