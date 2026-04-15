Lane Kiffin is Working Overtime To Snatch 5-Star TE From Nebraska

Lane Kiffin has pulled off some high-profile recruitments at LSU. The Tigers’ head coach has been relentless in getting nothing but the best for the program, as is evident in QB Sam Leavitt and OL Jordan Seaton. His efforts are also seen in his pursuit of a 5-star tight end, Ahmad Hudson.

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The No. 1 TE of the 2027 class, Hudson has narrowed down his choices to LSU and Nebraska, after cancelling official visits to USC and Texas A&M. He has accelerated his timeline now eyeing a decision by the end of spring, even though he initially planned to commit on July 1. It’s been tough for the LSU staff to impress Hudson, but the Tigers being in his final two alone is a massive win for Kiffin.

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“When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you,” Hudson told Rivals last month. “Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

Hudson was at Baton Rouge last week, his first visit since Kiffin and Co. moved from Ole Miss to LSU. That one visit seems to have moved the needle by a lot for the elite TE.

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“They made a great impression, per usual,” Ahmad Hudson told Rivals. “Really, just the communication skills have picked up a lot lately. Talking to some important people like Coach Weis and Coach Kiffin every other day has really helped a lot. They just picked up the pace like they needed to, and they’re sitting in a really good spot.”

Kiffin has been on Hudson since his Ole Miss days. LSU made Ahmad their first target from the class of 2027 as soon as the new staff took control. Tight ends coach Joe Cox had worked hard to maintain a relationship with Hudson during this move, which was “appreciated” by the TE.

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Hudson broke out on the recruiting scene after a brilliant sophomore campaign in 2024, hauling in 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, he also earned first-team honors as a MaxPreps Junior All-American. Ahmad Hudson is also being targeted as a basketball talent, since he is also great on the court. LSU men’s basketball has extended an offer to him, making this a win-win for Lane Kiffin. Hudson wants to play both sports in college and is looking for one that will best give him this opportunity.

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The head coach has to continue pressing on the gas for Ahmad Hudson because he is also a legacy recruit. His father, Antonio Hudson, used to play basketball for the Tigers. To make it a family affair, Lane Kiffin has also made an offer to Ahmad’s younger brother, Branson, who is a 2030 prospect.

But Ahmad Hudson is not a done deal for LSU yet. They still have to fight off the Cornhuskers, who have also grown on the elite prospect.

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Nebraska is giving a tough fight to Kiffin for Ahmad Hudson

Nebraska and head coach Matt Rhule have made it to Hudson’s Top 2 despite not having secured a visit from the TE since November 2025. They are also a surprising competitor for LSU, because the Tigers usually have to compete with marquee programs for top targets like Hudson. But his relationship with position coach Keith Williams has proven crucial in Nebraska holding on to the TE.

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“Keeping in contact. That’s my main thing,” Hudson told Rivals. “I hear from my guy Keith almost every day, even on a bad day. You don’t really hear from the head coach about what they’re going to do with you. You just have to see it or hear it from your position coach, but what they have said that they would do with me is pretty crazy.”

“Coach gave me my position,” he continued. “How many people had their own position? So, just talking with them every day, seeing what they’re building with this recruiting class. It’s something special, and I could see myself being a part of that.”

Hudson will be officially visiting Nebraska first, on June 12, and will be at Baton Rouge on June 19. Lane Kiffin has to knock it out of the park for this star recruit during this key visit.