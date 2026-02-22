Lane Kiffin Joins Whit Weeks to Support Local Community for Daughter Landry Kiffin’s Heartwarming Cause

December 27, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU mascot Mike the Tiger on the sideline during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_082 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

December 27, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU mascot Mike the Tiger on the sideline during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

When Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry made her relationship with LSU LB Whit Weeks Instagram official last September, the crossover headlines basically wrote themselves. She started showing up at LSU events and was also spotted with her boyfriend together at a children’s hospital charity event in Baton Rouge. Some even joked that she could be the reason her father switched schools, and look at what happened. And now, he’s stepping into the community circle himself.

Per WBRZ’s report on February 22, Lane Kiffin and Whit Weeks visited Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge to help launch a Baton Rouge chapter of a nonprofit called Once Upon a Room. The chapter is led by Landry Kiffin, according to the hospital. OLOL Children’s Hospital serves child patients who are often admitted for long stays.

Once Upon a Room transforms hospital rooms into cute settings to give kids a sense of comfort while they undergo active medical treatment. Projects include full room themed makeovers, events, and programs that give kids something to smile about in the middle of something very difficult. Seeing Lane Kiffin and Whit Weeks standing together inside that hospital shows LSU’s commitment to philanthropic causes, as the Tigers’ head coach made it personal.

“To see the community and to be out and see how much support there is of everything, and for us to be able to come out of our jobs and our base to help others and be here for children like this, it’s just really neat,” he said. “Especially to have reminders of what other people go through and how fortunate we are.”

So what exactly is Once Upon a Room? It’s a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on enriching the lives of hospitalized children, teens, and infants fighting serious illnesses or long-term acute trauma. Their simple mission is to bring happiness and healing through personalized hospital room makeovers and in-hospital events. The action is hands-on as they redesign rooms, host programs, and create moments that break up the monotony and fear of extended hospital stays.

Landry Kiffin officially launched the Baton Rouge chapter in December 2025 at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. One of the early projects is giving little girls a chance to fulfill their fairy tale fantasies by transforming them into “princesses” with themed makeovers. She even pulled LSU players into the effort as they signed autographs to raise money for the organization. Charity has always been one of her strengths.

Back in 2022, Landry led a fundraiser to supply Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with “Juice” stuffed animals, named after Juice, Lane Kiffin’s lab puppy. The campaign raised over $5,000. The stuffed animals were placed in the hospital lobby and given as prizes during daily game shows broadcast to pediatric patients.

Even before the recent hospital visit, Landry and Whit had been active together. In November, Once Upon a Room publicly thanked them for spreading smiles during hospital visits. Around Thanksgiving, Landry decorated hospital spaces for the kids. Whit was there too, assembling items and helping his head coach’s daughter behind the scenes. And it’s not hard to see where Landry inherited her zeal for charity work.

Lane Kiffin’s charity track record

Lane Kiffin has been giving to good causes for years. When he was at FAU in 2019, he was a strong supporter of “Head Coach Tees.” In this project, he donated 10% of the T-shirts sold under his name to charity. It partnered with It’s Owl Time, where the funds were given to the Inky and Allison Johnson Foundation, which awards scholarships to high school seniors who’ve overcome a tough journey.

The following year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lane Kiffin donated $20,000 as part of a $50,000 collective gift from athletics leaders to Rebel Aid, assisting Ole Miss students facing financial hardship. And in June 2025, he participated in the inaugural Ole Miss celebrity charity softball game, helping raise approximately $100K for the Grove Collective.

So when he shows up at a children’s hospital in Baton Rouge, it fits a pattern. But it’s still fascinating to see Lane Kiffin, his daughter, and her boyfriend joining hands for community service. It shows that amid all the pursuit of money and success in the modern world, the heart still remembers its place.