Lane Kiffin Joins Wife Layla for Son Knox’s Special Moment After Offering Him to 3 Rival Schools

It’s all smiles in the Kiffin household right now. Ole Miss is rolling, Lane Kiffin’s name continues to surface in nearly every major coaching conversation, and his son Knox Kiffin is making headlines of his own on the Mississippi high school football scene.

After turning heads in a standout performance against Clinton last week, Knox followed it up with another dominant outing, leading Oxford High School to a 42-0 win over Murrah. This time, though, his father was there to see it in person. Despite a busy week preparing Ole Miss for its matchup with South Carolina, Lane made the trip from Oxford to Hughes Field in Jackson to watch his son play, joining his wife Lyla in the stands.

It was a special moment for the family, especially since Lane had missed Knox’s previous two games due to road trips against Georgia and Oklahoma. Lyla had been present for those, including Knox’s breakout performance against Clinton, when he went 9-of-16 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. This time, they were all together, and after the victory, Lane even shared a photo of the trio on Instagram, later reposted to X with the caption: “Tell me OXFORD IS HOME without telling me. #OxfordIsHome #Family #HottyToddy 💙❤️🏡💙❤️”

Well, this was Knox’s second start of the season, which makes it more special for the family. This was the Chargers’ 5th consecutive win this season, and Knox made sure he was in his best form. As he ended the game, he completed 8 of 11 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. The turning point of his HS career came against Germantown when starting QB Drew Dean left with an injury. After which Knox came in the third quarter and made a game-winning two-point conversion, leading Oxford to an overtime win against Germantown.

After the game, Kiffin even praised the team for how well they stood up against Murrah. “Yeah, it’s cool (the game is) on Thursday because I haven’t got to see many of them,” Lane Kiffin said. “So they (Oxford) are awesome, and it worked out.” Even his head coach, Chris Cutcliffe, couldn’t hold back his appreciation for Knox. “(Knox) is really progressing well,” Cutcliffe said. “He’s done a great job of generating explosive plays for us and had been really consistent and accurate with the football and he’s made some good decisions… It’s always challenging to play as a sophomore, especially in this region. We have several guys doing that and playing well for us. Knox has done a good job handling it.”

Now what’s next for Knox Kiffin? Well, after moving to Oxford, the 6’2”, 170 lb. freak is helping the Chargers to be among the top teams in MHSAA 7A. But his college destination is still hanging by a thin thread. For now, he has 8 offers in his hand, and Ole Miss is not one of them. SMU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Sacramento State, Murray State, Georgia State, FIU, and East Carolina are all on the list.

Lane Kiffin is making sure he gets what he wants.

Lane Kiffin bids Knox Kiffin in front of 3 rival schools

Now, many might wonder if college football will see another father-son duo after Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, but it looks like that’s not going to be the case with the Kiffins. Earlier this month, Knox made it pretty clear that Ole Miss is not his final destination. “I’m definitely not going to play for my dad,” Knox said. “I want to do my own stuff.”

So, knowing his son’s wish, Lane Kiffin swiftly puts him in front of three rival schools after Knox wins over Murrah. “@KirbySmartUGA @FrankWilson28 @CoachDanLanning,” Kiffin posted on X. Knowing the fact that his son is yet to receive an offer from Georgia, Oregon, and LSU, this can be a perfect way to grab their attention.

Best part? Knox Kiffin already has Oregon, Florida, and LSU in his top three list. But Dan Lanning’s program tops the chart. “Dan Lanning, great coach. Best jerseys in the nation,” Knox said. Even their culture attracts him the most. Talking of LSU, he already made a visit there on Game Day while the Tigers were going up against South Carolina. Now, with Lane Kiffin pushing Knox’s fate, it will be interesting to see which team he finally lands on.