Lane Kiffin Leaves Former NFL Players Off LSU Roster for Clemson Game After Clear Warning From Dabo Swinney

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spent weeks pushing college football’s eligibility limits, but a sharp warning from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his university made him back down right at the finish line. On Friday night, September 4, just hours before LSU’s season opener, Kiffin submitted his official gameday roster without former NFL players he recruited recently. The last-minute change was a direct response to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson notifying LSU that putting ex-pros on the field would breach their game agreement and endanger the matchup.

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The conflict began when a Louisiana judge granted a group of athletes, including former Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, a preliminary injunction allowing them a fifth year of college eligibility. Both played under Kiffin at Ole Miss before brief NFL stints: Wright with the Cleveland Browns and Harris with the New Orleans Saints. Kiffin quickly brought them to Baton Rouge after the court ruling, openly defying SEC rules that ban ex-pros from returning on Saturdays.

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Pete Nakos of On3 reported that when LSU turned in its official roster late Friday, neither Wright nor Harris made the cut. However, Kiffin turned in a 105-player list, holding two roster spots open. Because both players are enrolled full-time, LSU keeps the door open to add them later in the season if the legal landscape changes.

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For Swinney, this wasn’t just about opponent prep; it was about the integrity of the sport. Clemson’s legal counsel made it clear to LSU that fielding former pros could breach their game contract, legally flagging the issue ahead of kickoff. Swinney, a longtime champion of traditional college roster building, felt the game was drifting into wild territory.

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“Rarely am I at a loss for words,” Swinney said, according to Ian Miller of Fox News. “But I’m at kind of a loss of words. I would just say it’s kind of embarrassing. I mean, honestly, it’s just embarrassing that that’s where we are. I don’t blame the kids and people trying to take advantage of the system. I just think it’s embarrassing where we are with college football.”

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Even with a local judge’s order clearing the players, the SEC escalated the fight by suing LSU, coach Lane Kiffin, and top school administrators in federal court. LSU isn’t abandoning its legal battle, but with massive conference penalties looming, Kiffin decided that risking a Week 1 forfeit over two backup depth pieces just wasn’t worth the immediate fallout.

This isn’t Kiffin’s first time testing transfer boundaries. Since taking over LSU, he has aggressively treated the portal like an open NFL free agency, spending over $26 million to rebuild his roster almost overnight. Kiffin has always looked for legal loopholes to win immediately, making this high-stakes showdown over ex-pro eligibility a completely predictable next move.

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LSU’s Decision Could Have Consequences Beyond the Clemson Game

LSU’s decision to keep two former NFL players off the roster may have avoided an immediate clash with Clemson, but the bigger fight is still ahead. With the SEC threatening serious penalties, this dispute could stretch far beyond Week 1.

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“The risk is significant for LSU,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said. “A half-season suspension for Lane Kiffin, tens of millions of dollars in fines, their voting privileges, plus Greg Sankey, who grinds through three hours of testimony in that West Baton Rouge courtroom yesterday, has the autonomy to make his own punishment.”

Attorney Tom Mars suggested the SEC could investigate whether Kiffin orchestrated the Louisiana lawsuit. Mars believes that if such a claim proves true, Kiffin could face a suspension or even be barred from coaching in the SEC. The legal fight is still unresolved, and LSU could add Wright and Harris later to the roster.