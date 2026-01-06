Lane Kiffin Loses Ole Miss QB Gamble as LSU Only Has Sam Leavitt in Sight

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss was widely speculated to follow Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, but the QB has now confirmed his return to Ole Miss. That development meant Kiffin lost a top target, though LSU had already begun moving on from the Rebels’ star QB before the confirmation.

Was that shift forced by circumstances or simply a program decision? Here, Matt Moscona, host of After Further Review, painted a clear picture of why Kiffin gambled on landing Chambliss and why that bet ultimately didn’t pay off.

“There is no greater need that LSU has for 2026 to address than quarterback. The plan was Trinidad Chambliss,” said Moscona during Monday’s appearance, and 104.5 ESPN shared that clip.

“… But what if it’s not granted? What if the waiver is not granted, and what if you go to court and lose? Then what? So LSU kind of had to sit there and make this decision,” added Moscona. “Do we risk it playing this thing out with Chandel is hoping that he comes to Baton Rouge? Or do you move on and go get one of the top quarterbacks in the portal? They made the decision as the portal opened to move on. They had to.”

With the Ole Miss QB’s return for the 2026 season still hanging in the balance, as the NCAA has yet to approve his pending waiver for a sixth year of eligibility, relying solely on Chambliss would have been a major risk for LSU. While the process has dragged on, with the NCAA requesting additional medical documentation and offering no clear timeline, given those circumstances, LSU had little choice but to move on.

But the truth is, no one would have been a better fit at QB for Kiffin than Chambliss.

While plenty of transfer QBs this cycle have talent, he already knows the coaches, the terminology, and the scheme—all of it. Beyond Kiffin, LSU also brought in former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., under whom Chambliss powered the Rebels to a 13–1 record, the best season in program history.

That connection alone made it impossible to ignore, especially for a QB who pulled it off in his very first year at Ole Miss. More importantly, if you’re LSU and staring at a roster with no scholarship QBs, you would absolutely love for Trinidad Chambliss to be that option.

And his numbers backed that up. So far this season, he has racked up 3,660 yards, tossing 21 TDs against just three interceptions. At the Sugar Bowl, he carved up Georgia for 362 yards and two TDs in a stunning 39–34 upset.

“He (Chambliss) is awesome,” said Moscona.

Still, Chambliss’s eligibility situation raises questions about his availability for the upcoming season. That uncertainty is why the new LSU head coach has already turned his attention to the transfer portal in search of an experienced option at QB. Among the available options, with several already off the board, an ASU transfer QB could emerge as a key piece.

“LSU is expected to host star Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt this week,” reported On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

But Leavitt wasn’t able to play the full 2025 season for ASU. Given the limited action, landing this quarterback would be a smart move for Kiffin, especially after missing out on the Rebels’ QB.

Lane Kiffin could get a top QB through the portal

The talent jumps off the tape, even with an injury cutting Sam Leavitt’s season short.

Due to injury, he played in only seven games this season but still threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns. Considering that performance, he sits atop the transfer portal board as the No. 1 overall player and the No. 1 QB. Now, LSU is firmly in the mix for landing him.

Leavitt is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge this week, giving the Tigers an opportunity to sell their vision. In fact, the urgency is real.

After the 2025 season, Garrett Nussmeier will be out of eligibility, and Michael Van Buren has already entered the portal. With that, the depth chart is thin, leaving Lane Kiffin’s LSU with little choice but to secure a proven option for 2026.

Leavitt brings a solid resume. The 205-pound passer was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2024 after throwing 24 TDs and helping ASU win the conference and reach the CFP.

While the flashes are undeniable, with the right guidance, his game could take another leap. Now with Weis Jr. in Baton Rouge, LSU believes it has the structure to unlock it.