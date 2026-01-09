Lane Kiffin Loses Out on Portal QB Target as LSU Forced to Look Elsewhere

Lane Kiffin came with high hopes, but the honeymoon period at LSU hasn’t lasted long. The quarterback room has turned into a major concern. After Brendon Sorsby preferred Texas Tech, Kiffin and his staff eyed Sam Leavitt and Demond Williams Jr. But now that Williams Jr. has chosen to stay home, it is another setback for the program.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams Jr. announced on social media. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual.”

Williams Jr. initially announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, but reversed course following a chaotic NIL and transfer portal landscape. Reports linked him to LSU just days before signing a mid-$4 million deal with the Huskies to return for 2026. Things escalated when his agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Football, dropped him as a client, citing “philosophical differences.”

The college star even hired attorney Darren Heitner, and they spent the day discussing his options. But amid intensifying pressure, Williams Jr. overturned his action within 48 hours of the transfer announcement and chose Washington. This marked a significant loss for LSU, as he completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 2025. He added 611 rushing yards and six scores in his first full season as a starter.

With Garrett Nussmeier’s eligibility declining and Michael Van Buren Jr. entering the portal, Kiffin needs at least two playmakers on the team who can make an immediate impact.

Now, all of Lane Kiffin’s hopes sit squarely on Leavitt. They’ve already hosted him on a multi-day visit that began on Monday afternoon, holding productive conversations. But the college star has several other options and was reportedly visiting Tennessee on Wednesday.

“It’s getting more difficult to know who to trust,” a source familiar with Leavitt’s situation said.

Options like Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight and USC quarterback Husan Longstreet have become alternatives after entering the portal, but for now, it all hangs on a loose thread. With the QB concern, Kiffin is also facing flak for his blunt move against Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin’s controversial coaching decision was deemed “stupid”

Lane Kiffin pulled a major stunt just before Ole Miss’s playoff semifinals against Miami, and no one liked it. He took his LSU-bound coaches back onto the team to help him with the recruiting. With only offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running back coach Kevin Smith returning to Oxford, the coaching staff will be shorthanded, as tight ends coach Joe Cox and receivers coach George McDonald are not expected to be at the playoff game.

This move received criticism from many, including former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“It’s selfish, that’s what it is. It’s stupid,” Fisher said on ACC Network. “Here’s why I say that. He wanted to coach and thought he didn’t get his way. So, everybody gets on the plane with me, or you don’t have a job. He makes them all go. Then, because it appears that you don’t truly care about the children, he goes down there and takes a PR hit.”

Kiffin didn’t just go alone; he took six assistant coaches with him, all from the offense, which dealt a major hit not just to the players’ mindsets but also to the team’s lineup. They’re just left with two trying to fight against Miami’s top-tier defense, which gives up just over 200 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, and 13 points per game.

With his roster’s future in flux and his current leadership under fire, Kiffin is gambling with both his team’s championship chances and his own reputation.