Lane Kiffin Makes Feelings Clear After Receiving Unusual Christmas Gift From Ole Miss Rebels Fans

Ever since Lane Kiffin ditched the Ole Miss Rebels for LSU, the Rebels have never failed to show some hate toward him. This Christmas, Ole Miss fans took that hatred to the next level with a not-so-pleasant “game day fit” gift. Despite nearly a month of backlash, the Baton Rouge resident fought back with something more powerful.

On December 25th, the former Ole Miss Rebels HC hopped onto X and shared the ‘hate-gift’ Rebels fans sent him:

If you examine the gift, ‘Love you’ should be the last thing coming out of your mouth. LSU. The box is literally called the “Official ‘Fuck You, Lane Kiffin’ Gameday Kit,” and it’s full of inside jokes. Starting from ‘Fulk you’ shirt to several other references.

Each item in the box is designed to help fans “troll” Kiffin when he returns to Ole Miss to play his old team in 2026. You get a water bottle and golf balls because fans once famously threw those said items at him during a game against Tennessee. The kit even includes a bottle of French’s mustard as a direct nod to the infamous “Mustard-Gate” incident where a fan hurled a full mustard bottle onto the field back in 2021.

Kiffin had every reason to brush it off or fire back. Instead,. Instead, he doubled on the humour, posting a calm, almost playful response: “Merry Christmas and happy new year. Love you. 🙏”

And that was not the end of it.

Just three to four hours later, the Tiger’s head coach showed some love to the Ole Miss squad ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs by reposting his brother Chris Kiffin’s Instagram story. The post featured Christian Kiffin (Chris’ son) holding a framed photo of himself sitting on the shoulders of an Ole Miss player, along with a “Merry Christmas” message.

Although the pick had a couple of ‘want all the smoke emojis’ like “🍪🔥🧯💨”, it’s almost impossible to say what Lane Kiffin’s actual intention was, especially knowing his love for antics and catching strays. Is it all facade, or does he genuinely mean what he tweets? Let’s delve into this.

Is Lane Kiffin playing a part?

Whether Lane Kiffin genuinely loved Ole Miss or was just playing a role is tricky because fans and the media can’t agree on it; it’s really a matter of opinion. There’s no single correct answer that everyone accepts. His behavior is often a mix of authentic emotion and calculated performance within the dramatic world of college football.

On one hand, you can deliberately argue he was sincere. Kiffin publicly said leaving was “excruciating” and claimed he would “forever cherish” his time there, even promising to root for them in the playoffs. He took Ole Miss to heights no coach ever had before, including the program’s first-ever playoff appearance and three straight double-digit win seasons, so clearly building something he was proud of. He also stated that mentors like Nick Saban advised him professionally that moving to LSU was the right career move.

On the other hand, many people think he was totally playing a part or just straight-up trolling. His infamous social media presence, including that Christmas photo post right after he left, was seen as a final jab, not a loving goodbye.

The way he left was borderline ironic and involved conflicting stories with his own players, making some fans feel like his public statements were fake. In the cutthroat world of college sports, many see him as purely business-minded, so all his “love” talk could just be part of the show or maybe it’s all love. Until hard-proof, we’ll take his word for it.