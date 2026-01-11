Lane Kiffin Makes Fresh Move for 5-star QB After Missing Out on Demond Williams

LSU currently sits without a scholarship QB on the roster. Fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier exhausted his eligibility. Sophomore Michael Van Buren and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley both entered the transfer portal. Over the past week, head coach Lane Kiffin has explored several QBs, including Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt and Washington’s Demond Williams. But the board expanded quickly once another high-end option entered the portal.

“NEW: USC five-star freshman QB Husan Longstreet is currently visiting LSU, source confirms,” Matt Moscona reported on X on January 10. “Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis recruited Longstreet while at Ole Miss.”

The visit, first reported by LouisianaSports.net, immediately placed LSU into a national conversation around one of the most talented young QBs in the country who also have options.

Husan Longstreet signed with USC as a consensus top-5 QB in the 2025 recruiting class as the No. 25 overall and fourth at his position. On3 and 247Sports both view him as a top-20 player regardless of position. He spent one season backing up Jayden Maiava before entering the portal after limited on-field opportunities. The motivation behind his move is clear, and his father made sure there was no ambiguity.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” Kevin Longstreet told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor… He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

The statement matters because it aligns perfectly with LSU’s current reality. Immediate playing time is the leverage point. Oregon is viewed by On3’s Steve Wiltfong as Husan Longstreet’s current leader, but that path comes with uncertainty. Dante Moore has not announced whether he will return for the 2026 season. If he stays, Longstreet’s path to starting snaps becomes cloudy. LSU, by contrast, offers clarity.

There is also a familiarity factor that can’t be ignored. Ole Miss was among Husan Longstreet’s top eight schools during his original recruitment. That was when Lane Kiffin was the head coach and Charlie Weis Jr. served as the Rebels’ OC and quarterbacks coach. He took an unofficial visit to Oxford in April 2024. The relationship did not disappear, and now that the coaching duo is in Baton Rouge, it may matter more than ever.

Why Lane Kiffin and LSU can’t afford to miss again

The urgency intensified after LSU failed to land Demond Williams Jr. He initially entered the portal before reversing course and returning to Washington on a reported mid-$4 million NIL deal.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” he wrote.

The reversal came amid agent changes, legal consultations, and mounting pressure, none of which ended in LSU’s favor. Demond Williams’ production explains why the loss stung. He completed 69.5% of his passes for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2025, adding 611 rushing yards and six more scores.

LSU does not have that level of proven output on the roster, and that void explains why a QB with just 15 collegiate pass attempts is now a serious option. Husan Longstreet’s numbers are limited but efficient. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in four games, adding 76 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries. He preserved a redshirt and retains four years of eligibility.

LSU also remains involved with Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, as he visits LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Miami. Lane Kiffin’s staff traveled to Knoxville on Friday to meet Leavitt before his Miami visit, underscoring the all-hands approach. At the same time, the Tigers hosted Elon transfer Landen Clark and extended an offer to junior college QB Tre Guerra.

Those moves signal preparation but not confidence. If LSU lands Husan Longstreet, it will be because the Tigers need a QB now, and Lane Kiffin is willing to bet on upside when the alternative is standing still.