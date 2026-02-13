Lane Kiffin Makes Move for 5-Star SEC Rival Commit for LSU – Report

While Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has his sights set on the future with 2027 commit Easton Royal, LSU’s Lane Kiffin reportedly has plans to lure the star receiver away. It’s honestly not surprising, given Kiffin is looking to build up the 2027 class and he has four star quaterback Peyton Houston. Flipping the No. 1 wide receiver in the Rivals 300 from a rival, of course, is in his deck of moves. LSU is going to great talents, and this effort for sure caught Eaten Royals’ attention, who is currently keeping his options open.

Lane Kiffin is doubling down on his recruiting game by hosting 2027 class five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who’s all set to take an official visit to Baton Rouge from May 28 to 30. Both Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald have made Royal their top priority, especially after the connection they built while visiting his school. Infact Royal is finding LSU’s desperation amusing.

“They’ve been pushing hard and contacting me consistently. They’ve been keeping that connection from Ole Miss and only making it stronger,” Royal said to the Rivals. “The potential in that offense, that and all the stuff they’ve done at Ole Miss, just now with a bigger program, and how they will exceed with even more top players.”

What might work in Lane Kiffin’s favor is McDonald’s history with the receivers. In Illinois, all three starting receivers finished with over 500 yards in 2023. Then at NC State, he coached top performers like Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers, who later earned All-Big Ten First Team honors. Even at Ole Miss, he developed players like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins.

Texas has a wide receivers coach, Chris Jackson, who can help Royal to develop as an NFL-caliber player. That’s exactly the reason he committed to them in the first place. Yet, looking at Lane Kiffin’s history of bringing flipping players, this visit is very crucial for the Longhorns. He already got wide receiver Corey Barber from Ole Miss to LSU.

Then he also flipped wide receiver Brayden Allen from Oklahoma to LSU. Even recruits like JC Anderson and Ryan Miret moved from Ole Miss commitments to LSU. Now, apart from Kiffin’s history and tight coaching staff, even NIL can be a major factor in grabbing Royal’s commitment.

However, with Kiffin’s program, he is also visiting Tennessee on June 4-6, Florida on June 11-13, and Texas on June 19-21. On top of it, he is also keeping Longhorns in the mix, as he recently visited Austin, too. This makes it a much tighter entry for Kiffin. Let’s see if Kiffin can bring him to Baton Rouge or not, but for now, he is focusing on making his coaching staff strong, too.

Lane Kiffin makes a major coaching addition

Lane Kiffin is making sure his first season at LSU turns out to be a better one, and to make it happen, he is not just relying on the portal or recruits but also on coaches who can lead them. His move? Bringing former linebacker Greg Penn II to Baton Rouge as a defensive analyst.

Penn played at LSU for three seasons as a starter and then even got a no. 18 jersey in 2024 as an honor given to the player who has the best leadership qualities and who’s a better teammate and knows what it means to be a Tiger.

His production backs the honor. He recorded a total of 264 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles during his time at LSU. Now, he will bring that production to work with the players.

On top of it, he will also work under his former defensive coordinator, Blake Baker. He was the one teaching him to be a better player. Now, after Penn’s transition, he will also set a path for himself to walk and become a coordinator once. Let’s wait and see how this season turns out for him and the Tigers.