Lane Kiffin Makes Move to Poach No.1 QB in the Country After Addressing LSU’s Transfer Portal Needs

In a college football landscape defined by roster turnover and high-stakes recruiting wars, LSU finds itself at another pivotal crossroads. The Tigers lost quite a few players to the transfer portal, which is a massive blow to Lane Kiffin and co. However, those roster gaps created a sense of urgency, and Kiffin has been relentless in rebuilding the roster. Now, with an eye on the future, the LSU head coach is making a bold move, attempting to flip a commitment from Georgia.

Along with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the LSU head coach reached out Monday to extend an offer to the dynamic 6-foot-3, 183-pound signal-caller, Jayden Wade. However, the most intriguing detail strengthening Kiffin’s case over Georgia is Wade’s excitement-filled response after receiving the offer.

“I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Louisiana State University,” Wade wrote on X.

Now, while Kiffin’s reputation as a QB whisperer only adds intrigue, Wade is firmly on his radar as the offseason unfolds. But it’s still early, as he’s fresh off his sophomore season in 2025. Yet flipping this Los Angeles (Calif.) An IMG Academy quarterback would be a huge win for Lane Kiffin’s LSU.

The five-star signal-caller is now one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, with powerhouse programs battling coast to coast for his commitment. More importantly, the buzz is backed by rankings. Wade sits as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting cycle, holding offers from CFB powerhouses like Texas, Georgia, Michigan, OSU, Nebraska, and more.

But before LSU entered the picture, Georgia held firm ground. Wade verbally committed to Kirby Smart in November, during his breakout sophomore season. In fact, the relationship was strong, rooted in culture and consistency. Moreover, that bond ran deeper than words, as Wade loved the intensity, the practices, and the offensive familiarity.

“What stood out the most to me with Georgia is Coach Kirby. Georgia is a big cultural type of program. Everybody is hardworking, on the same page, and everybody wants to be great,” Wade told Rivals. “When you’re around people that want to be great, that makes you want to be great. The offense is very similar to what we run now. Watching Gunner Stockton make plays, I could see myself doing that too.”

He became Georgia’s first pledge of the 2028 cycle. Since he was young, Wade has always played above his age level. Now he is a strong-armed, athletic QB with a 4.4-second forty-yard dash. But at this level, recruiting never stands still. With LSU now making its move, the narrative around Wade, once firmly Georgia-leaning, suddenly feels wide open.

Here, Lane Kiffin’s reputation as an elite offensive mind only adds intrigue. From stops as an offensive coordinator at Alabama and USC to developing QBs like Jaxson Dart, Kiffin has proven he can make signal-callers succeed, and that track record could appeal to Wade. But before that, LSU faced a massive challenge for the 2026 season. Still, Kiffin filled every gap, kept his word, and built a roster loaded with talent.

Lane Kiffin’s rebuilding through the portal is turning heads

LSU’s roster was in chaos heading into the 2026 season. The Tigers lost 37 players to the transfer portal and at least a dozen more to the NFL or expiring eligibility, leaving huge holes across the depth chart. Despite the widespread losses affecting the offense, defense, and special teams, Lane Kiffin didn’t panic.

Instead, he went all in, hitting the transfer portal hard, and the results speak for themselves. LSU signed a class ranked No. 1 by at least one recruiting service for the second straight year, including three five-star transfers: QB Sam Leavitt, OT Jordan Seaton, and DE Princewill Umanmielen.

“There’s a lot of work to do once they get here,” said Kiffin, “but to assemble that talent, you could not do that anywhere else.”

From the trenches to the skill positions, LSU addressed every need. Leavitt and Husan Longstreet stabilize the QB room, Seaton anchors the offensive line, and Umanmielen boosts a pass rush that lost key pieces. Then, RBs, receivers, TEs, linebackers, and defensive backs all got upgrades, while incoming freshmen add long-term potential.

After this whirlwind of additions, LSU now boasts the most complete, top-end transfer class in CFB. Now, with a roster loaded with talent and depth and ready to hit the ground running under Kiffin’s leadership, LSU’s 2026 season could be a title run.