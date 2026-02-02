Lane Kiffin Makes Things Difficult for $75.8M Coach as Fight for Elite 5-Star Prospect Heats Up

Lane Kiffin has intensified the chase for 5-star cornerback Joshua Dobson of Catwaba Ridge (SC.), putting pressure on a major NFL franchise. With Corey Raymond’s help, the LSU head coach is hoping to gain an edge over NFL teams and even other college programs, and it looks like Kiffin and co. are ahead in the race.

A week ago, Corey Raymond and defensive coordinator Blake Baker flew to North Carolina to visit Joshua Dobson, possibly to sway the CB into joining LSU. And it appears that their efforts are paying off. On Friday, Dobson and his family arrived on LSU’s campus for a visit that stretched through Sunday. That weekend trip has put LSU in a favorable position to land the 2027 top-ranked CBs. In fact, Joshua Dobson’s comments after the meeting suggest he was impressed with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“Corey Raymond is an amazing coach,” said Dobson. “What he’s been able to do with DBs and the historic atmosphere there… The culture and environment, not just on the team but the campus feels all connected and like a family.”

While Dobson’s admiration for the program extends beyond the field, highlighting LSU’s culture and family vibe as key factors in his recruitment, LSU is off to a strong start in the chase for Dobson. LSU was the first school he mentioned when he checked in at the Under Armour All-American Game last December.

Now, many programs are in the mix, even Steve Sarkisian’s Texas, which is making a strong push for the five-star. But with a storied football history, a “DBU” label, and Raymond’s proven track record of developing NFL talent, the Tigers already have Dobson’s attention. More importantly, LSU has live proof of Raymond’s impact in 5-star CB D.J. Pickett. This puts Lane Kiffin’s program in direct competition with Sarkisian, who commands a contract worth $75.8 million.

Just one year ago, Raymond signed Pickett, the No. 1 CB prospect in America. Interestingly, twelve months later, Pickett turned his true freshman season into multiple All-American accolades, showing the kind of player development Dobson can expect at LSU. Now, keeping Raymond and LSU’s defensive identity in place has been key, while the 5-star sees that continuity as a major draw, knowing he would be stepping into a program with a proven path to success.

“That defense is what continues to excite me,” said Dobson. “They put people in the league on that side of the ball, especially at my position. They were known as DBU for a while, and I’ve been following Coach Raymond for a while. He’s right there with the top cornerback coaches, if not the best cornerback coach right now.”

LSU’s appeal extends to its coaching staff. Its defensive staff stayed intact after Brian Kelly’s departure, but Lane Kiffin added reputed ex-Ole Miss assistants to the offensive staff. This move could pay dividends, as the group helped the Rebels to the top of the SEC in total offense last season. Now, while LSU sits in a strong position, Texas isn’t far behind.

Dobson visited the Longhorns last spring and is eyeing a return trip soon. With that, Texas is high on his list, and Dobson says strong academics, the family vibe, and top-notch development stand out. Meanwhile, the CB is also considering the Vols, Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and even remaining at South Carolina.

Gamecocks plan to spoil Lane Kiffin’s plans by retaining local star

Joshua Dobson is one of South Carolina’s brightest stars, and the Gamecocks are doing everything they can to keep the 5-star home. Perhaps that’s why head coach Shane Beamer and DBs coach Torrian Gray recently paid a visit, reinforcing a bond that’s been building since Dobson’s freshman year of high school.

“Coach Torrian Gray is my guy. We have a real relationship, and we know each other so well. The whole staff at South Carolina knows me,” Dobson told Chad Simmons.

But the competition is fierce. Tennessee has been aggressive, and head coach Josh Heupel made his own trip to Fort Mill, while Auburn is on deck this weekend. Then LSU, Notre Dame, and others are also in the mix. While the competition is stiff, LSU has several advantages in its pitch to the five-star cornerback.

“If a school is standing out to me, I love everything about them, and I’m ready to commit, I’m going to make it happen,” said Dobson.

That signals South Carolina still leads, but nothing is set in stone. Yet, wherever he lands, it will be a major boost for that program. His on-field production, including a dominant 48-tackle sophomore season, is exactly why programs from the SEC and beyond are locked in a heated battle for his commitment. With his home-state program pulling hard and SEC rivals circling, Dobson’s decision will be a major domino to fall in the 2027 recruiting cycle.