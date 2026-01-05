Lane Kiffin Makes Urgent $3.1M Move to Fix Crisis as LSU Suffers Double Setback

With zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Lane Kiffin’s LSU program is in a full-blown crisis. The Tigers missed out on Brendan Sorsby, as he committed to Texas Tech despite Kiffin matching the Red Raiders’ deal. The former Ole Miss head coach had hoped QB Trinidad Chambliss would follow him to Baton Rouge, but he ended up staying put with Pete Golding. As a result, LSU has turned its attention towards a key portal target from Big 12.

According to On3, former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is visiting Baton Rouge today. However, he isn’t coming cheap. On3 values him at $3.1 million, ranking him No. 5 nationally and No. 2 among quarterbacks, behind only Arch Manning. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer has made it clear that wherever Leavitt lands, the price tag will be significant.

“Sam Leavitt on the open market is going to command a significant amount of money,” Hummer said. “We’re talking $3 million-plus, most likely. Although, in all fairness, I think teams really do have questions about Sam Leavitt’s injury and what that means moving forward. It’s kind of like the Carson Beck situation a year ago.”

Just look around. Carson Beck reportedly pulled in $4 million from Miami, and one report says Kentucky offered Leavitt $4.1 million. Pete Nakos even suggests that the number could climb to $5 million. Bottom line: anyone who wants Leavitt better be ready to pay up.

“He entered the 2025 season with Heisman hopes before missing the second half of the season with an injury,” Nakos detailed on December 29. “He’s expected to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the portal, commanding $3 to $5 million.”

For Lane Kiffin, there’s really no way around it. LSU’s quarterback room is empty. Garrett Nussmeier is out of eligibility, and Michael Van Buren hit the portal after starting late this season. Lastly, redshirt freshman Colin Hurley is expected to follow. That leaves Kiffin with little choice but to go all-in financially if he wants to stabilize the position.

From a football standpoint, Leavitt makes a ton of sense. He’s a true dual threat, with 816 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs over two seasons at Arizona State. His mobility, RPO ability, and strong arm fit perfectly in Kiffin’s offense. He’s also been incredibly safe with the ball, posting a turnover-worthy play rate just over 1% in 2024 and throwing only three interceptions in 2025.

If Leavitt commits, he instantly becomes LSU’s QB1 and could help lure more offensive talent to Baton Rouge. That’s key, since quarterback and wide receiver sit at the top of Kiffin’s 2026 wish list, which explains why LSU is also set to host transfer WR Jayce Brown.

Here’s why Lane Kiffin is under pressure

LSU took some big swings at quarterback from the portal. But both options slipped away. Former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is off the board after committing to Texas Tech on Sunday, just days after visiting Baton Rouge. Sorsby reportedly loved what he saw in Lubbock. From the staff and culture to the facilities, he loved it all.

And Tech’s aggressive NIL approach sealed the deal. Sources indicate that his package is expected to exceed $5 million, and with Behren Morton graduating, Sorsby also gains a clear path to the starting job. Add in the fact that he’s a Texas native from Denton, and the move made plenty of sense. As for Trinidad Chambliss, that door was never really open.

The Ole Miss quarterback never entered the portal and instead worked out a return deal for the 2026 season, pending approval of his eligibility waiver. That agreement effectively took him off the market. While there was buzz about Lane Kiffin potentially going after his former QB, any contact would’ve crossed into tampering allegations. Chambliss even confirmed he hasn’t spoken with Kiffin since Kiffin left for LSU.