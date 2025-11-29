Lane Kiffin Nearly Confirms Future Decision, Influenced by Late Father Monte

With Ole Miss pushing for a decision, the entire college football world is waiting with bated breath about the future destination of Lane Kiffin. Since they finished the Egg Bowl with a win, the Rebels’ fans are snatching at every possible sign that Kiffin is staying. A now-deleted retweet from Kiffin may offer a hint about where he ultimately intends to stay.

Now, an LSU beat reporter has shared a screenshot of a deleted retweet from Kiffin on X. The post highlighted that Ole Miss was the last place where Lane and Monte coached together and that it still feels like home. Kiffin’s decision to retweet it, even briefly, could be a significant hint that he intends to stay with the Rebels, the place where he shared his final moments with his father.

“Should be noted, Ole Miss was the last place they coached together. I think it means more than people think. Monte walked them halls and sat in his office. It’s home,” the tweet that Lane Kiffin retweeted read.

What does it mean that Lane Kiffin retweeted it? Well, we don’t know for sure. But if you’re an Ole Miss fan, this could be a sign that he’s staying. Lane was extremely close to his father, Monte Kiffin. Ole Miss not only gave him an opportunity during a difficult point in his career, but it also connected him to his late father, Monte Kiffin.

Monte, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history, passed away in Oxford. Lane has publicly stated that Ole Miss feels like home, especially after his father’s death. Monte was part of Lane’s staff wherever he got the head coach position. It started with USC, and then the two were together at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss before Monte passed away in 2024.

Even yesterday, when Lane Kiffin talked to the press after the Egg Bowl, he was asked about the decision. The Ole Miss head coach accepted that it’s not an easy decision. However, he also admitted that having his father, Monte Kiffin, next to him would have made his life much easier. Lane accepted that he missed Monte the most in such moments.

At the same time, deleting the retweet can also be interpreted in another way. It means that Lane is leaving, and that’s why he took back his support for the original text. At this moment, only Lane knows what he’s going to do.

Lane Kiffin’s decision could start a huge domino effect

Whatever path Lane Kiffin chooses will have major implications across multiple programs. The coaching carousel has left several schools searching for a new head coach, and if Kiffin moves to LSU, the Rebels will immediately begin their search for his replacement. Tulane’s Jon Sumrall has already emerged as a strong candidate.

However, Sumrall is weighing interest from two programs trying to lure him away from the Green Wave. Florida is currently viewed as the favorite for his signature after he reportedly withdrew from Auburn’s offer, but he could be tempted by the Ole Miss job if Kiffin leaves.

Ole Miss is also considering USF’s Alex Golesh as an alternative candidate. Golesh has led South Florida to an 8-3 record in the AAC and could push that total to nine wins if his team beats Rice at Raymond James Stadium.