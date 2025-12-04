Lane Kiffin Not Enough For LSU to Steal Away Rival’s 5-Star Recruit

Essentials Inside The Story Lane Kiffin's desired target goes elsewhere

Within just three days of becoming LSU’s head coach, the former Ole Miss head honcho took his first big hit on National Signing Day. Word on the street is that Lane Kiffin and LSU came up empty in their late push for the No. 1 player out of California, Mark Bowman.

“LSU tried to make a BIG run at him, but in the end, he’s a Trojan.” Tom Loy of 247Sports shared on X.

The five-star phenom stuck with his commitment to the USC Trojans, officially signing with them during the Early Signing Period. It was a big win for Lincoln Riley and a tough break for the newly appointed Kiffin at LSU.

Bowman, a local product out of Mater Dei High School in California, is considered the top tight end in the nation for a reason. The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pound prospect was a mismatch nightmare from the beginning in high school.

Over his three-year varsity career, he racked up some solid stats, including 73 total receptions for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns. The best season for him came in his sophomore year, when he helped the Monarchs win a national championship while snatching 427 yards and eight touchdowns.

Thanks to Lincoln Riley. USC is absolutely cooking on the recruiting trail. The Trojans currently boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Lincoln Riley and his staff locked in 34 signees, including an impressive 20-ish four-stars and a few five-star recruits.

Bowman joins other top talents like offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe (No. 1 OT) and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt as part of a class that has everyone in college football talking.

Even with Bowman off the board, the Tigers are doing great, frankly.

The Tigers’ 2026 class ranks highly, sitting around 12th in the nation. They’ve pulled in a solid group, featuring 10 ESPN 300 players and two five-star recruits: defensive linemen Lamar Brown (the No. 1 overall prospect – yet to finish the paperwork) and Richard Anderson.

Key players like four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez, safety Aiden Hall, and wide receiver Jabari Mack have all officially signed. Coach Kiffin has clearly showcased his exceptional recruiting skills by skillfully convincing four recruits, originally committed to his former school, Ole Miss, to switch their commitments to LSU.

These are tight end JC Anderson, wide receiver Corey Barber, and offensive lineman Ryan Miret, along with another four-star receiver, Brayden Allen.

Kiffin and his staff managed to retain a significant amount of in-state talent despite the coaching changes. Ultimately, this recruitment battle came down to local ties. Truth be told, it was never a realistic shot for LSU; they simply tried to test the waters at the last minute.

Notably, USC has been monitoring and maintaining a relationship with him for years. But while Lane Kiffin lost one big fish, he made a significant move off the field.

LSU and Austin Thomas are going their separate ways. Thomas served as the program’s de facto general manager, which basically involved overseeing recruiting operations, roster management, and NIL strategy. He actually returned to LSU in January 2024 to work with his mentor, Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

The primary reason for the split is the appointment of new head coach Lane Kiffin. When a new coach arrives, some of them want a hands-on approach. Kiffin decided to bring over his own general manager, Billy Glasscock, with whom he had worked at Ole Miss. That move essentially pushed Austin Thomas out of the picture.

Even though Kiffin and Thomas have actually worked together at several other schools before (including Tennessee and USC), this time around, it didn’t work out. It is safe to say that Thomas will not return to the program for the upcoming season.