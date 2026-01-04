brand-logo
Lane Kiffin Offers LSU Scholarship to Manning

ByAfreen Kabir

Jan 4, 2026 | 12:47 PM EST

Lane Kiffin is planning for 2030 from 2026 itself. He’s made a lucrative offer to a rising star, who might be a sensation by the time he begins his college football career.

LSU football made an offer to 2030 WR Noah Manning. The 8 grader is from Virginia and plays for St. James Academy. At such a young age, he’s already made an appearance at the Under Armour Next 8Grade game.

Kiffin is on a roll in recruiting as LSU’s head coach. He just secured the commitment of Jaiden Bryant, a 4-star defensive end. He is the fifth- best DE in the 2027 class, which should bring in more elite players at Baton Rouge. The younger stars sure are interested in being coached in the Kiffin era as a Tiger.

This is a developing story.

