Lane Kiffin Offers Prayers to Jon Sumrall After Personal Loss Ahead of Ole Miss-Tulane Playoff Clash

College football rarely pauses. Schedules move. Planes leave on time. Games arrive whether people are ready or not. On Thursday night, however, the sport slowed, if only briefly, after Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall shared devastating news one day before his team’s CFP debut. His father, George Sumrall, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 77. And the response from across the sport was immediate and deeply human, starting with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

“Prayers to the Sumrall family,” Lane Kiffin posted on X in response to Jon Sumrall’s heartbreaking post.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane is a playoff stage, a rare opportunity for the Green Wave, and a measuring stick against an 11-1 SEC opponent. Yet Jon Sumrall’s announcement reframed everything.

Jon Sumrall’s own statement carried the gravity of a son who understood both the finality of death and the permanence of influence. He described his father as a fighter and credited him for shaping his values.

“God gave us more time with my Dad than we thought we would get,” he wrote in his opening statement. “He left this Earth last night with Mom by his side in the house my brother Joe and I grew up in. Dad was a fighter. I learned so much from him…being a man of faith, grit, hard work, attitude, service and more.”

George Sumrall had been battling health issues, yet remained a constant presence in his son’s coaching life. Until this season, he had not missed a single game Jon Sumrall coached. That streak mattered deeply to the family.

Two weeks ago, George was well enough to attend Tulane’s 34-21 win over North Texas in the American Athletic Conference championship. Despite his condition, he also made it to games against Florida Atlantic and Charlotte. After the AAC title game, Jon’s parents drove to Gainesville the very next day so George could attend the press conference announcing his son’s hiring as Florida’s head coach.

Jon Sumrall’s mother drove them everywhere. Presence guided their decisions and that pattern defined the relationship. Despite his desire to let his dad watch him coaching his first playoff game, he closed his message with certainty, not despair.

“He was always there for me and I know he will be watching,” he wrote and added a final line. “Love you always Dad!”

It was not a farewell built on doubt but rather a continuation. That foundation did not appear overnight, and it explains far more than just how Jon Sumrall is handling this moment.

Jon Sumrall has a solid foundation

A few weeks ago, The Athletics’ Chris Vannini shared a passage from a profile that captures the dynamic between Jon Sumrall and his father. Growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, Jon wanted to attend the city’s top high school, Huntsville High. His father had different plans. He told Jon to attend the school they were zoned for, Grissom High, and make it great instead.

Jon Sumrall followed that directive. As a senior, he led Grissom to a 12-win season and a trip to the state semifinal before heading to Kentucky as a linebacker. His dad’s lesson was clear and consistent. Do not chase prestige but build something. That mindset has followed him through every stop of his coaching career.

Jon Sumrall will remain on the sideline through the playoff run. Tulane enters the matchup at 11-2, facing the Rebels team in Oxford, with the winner advancing to meet No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The task is enormous but the emotional weight is heavier. Regardless of the outcome of the game, the larger truth is settled. George Sumrall’s influence is embedded in how his son leads, responds, and persists.