Lane Kiffin Opens Up About a Major Decision He Regrets After Alabama Loss

LSU’s fourth-down gamble has turned into an embarrassing disaster, and Lane Kiffin is facing the heat. Four failed fourth-down attempts against Alabama helped bury the Tigers in a humiliating 31-13 defeat, exposing an offense that repeatedly squandered scoring opportunities. But while Kiffin defended his aggressive decisions against the Crimson Tide, one costly call from earlier this season still haunts him.

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LSU fell 31-13 to Alabama on Saturday, dropping to 6-3 on the season. The Tigers had moved ahead 13-10 late in the third quarter, but Alabama responded with a touchdown before the period ended and added two more in the fourth to take control. After the game, head coach Lane Kiffin was asked about his approach on fourth down. While he stood by the decisions made against Alabama, he admitted that he still wishes he had handled one situation differently during the team’s overtime loss to Kentucky.

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“That one I probably, rethinking, would go. We just got stopped on the third-and-one, you know, which sometimes goes into it. If they knock you back on third-and-one, you get a little less likely on your fourth-and-one play, but that one, maybe I, of all of them, I would take back,” head coach Lane Kiffin said on November 9.

Speaking on the Brandon Walker College Football Show, Kiffin revealed how much that call continues to bother him. The decision came late in LSU’s 35-34 overtime defeat, when the Tigers faced a fourth-and-short opportunity but chose to punt instead of keeping the offense on the field.

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The Kentucky game remains a difficult one for Kiffin because LSU had a chance to keep its drive alive late in regulation. Instead, the Tigers sent out the punt team, and Kentucky eventually forced overtime before securing the 35-34 win.

Kiffin described the decision as one that continues to stay with him, saying the call “haunts me every day.” His comments also made a distinction between regretting that particular moment and questioning his move from Ole Miss to LSU. He has maintained that he does not regret taking the LSU job.

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The admission came as Kiffin faced more questions about his fourth-down choices following the Alabama defeat. LSU went for it four times against the Crimson Tide and failed to convert on each occasion. One of those decisions came while the Tigers were trailing 10-3 in the second quarter. Rather than attempt a 26-yard field goal, Kiffin kept the offense on the field for a fourth-and-four play, but LSU could not convert.

Kiffin was also asked about a fourth-and-long situation in the fourth quarter. LSU was down two scores with around eight minutes remaining, and the choice was between punting and trying to keep the drive alive.

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He explained that the amount of time left made going for it the more practical option. If LSU punted, the team would have needed several things to fall into place just to get another scoring opportunity. Alabama could also run down the clock, making a comeback even harder.

“You got to kick it down there, you got to stop them, you got to get it back, you got to score, you got to stop it again, and you got to score again,” Kiffin said.

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Kiffin also explained that his decisions were shaped by how he expected the game to unfold. He felt LSU would need touchdowns rather than field goals to keep up with Alabama, particularly after both teams had moved the ball early in the contest.

“Kind of felt, the start of the game, both teams moving the ball, when we got the field goal, it kind of felt down there like it was going to be more high-scoring than it ended up being through three quarters,” Kiffin said.

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The numbers from Saturday’s game show why the result was frustrating for LSU. The Tigers finished with 457 total yards, well ahead of Alabama’s 285, and recorded 27 first downs compared to the Crimson Tide’s 13. But LSU failed to make those opportunities count, committing two turnovers, going 0-for-4 on fourth down, and converting just two of its four red-zone opportunities into points.

Alabama, meanwhile, improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play. Quarterback Keelon Russell completed 17 of 24 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide responded to LSU’s third-quarter lead by scoring 21 unanswered points.

LSU is now 6-3, and its College Football Playoff hopes have taken a significant hit. The Tigers still have Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas on their schedule, giving Kiffin and his team a chance to respond.

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For Kiffin, the Alabama game has brought renewed attention to his fourth-down approach, but the Kentucky loss remains the one that he says he would handle differently. As LSU looks ahead, he will have to find a way to turn those difficult moments into better results on the field.