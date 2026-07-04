Lane Kiffin Passed on In-State 5-Star Recruit to Avoid Paying Him More Than LSU Starters: Report

Losing an elite Louisiana recruit is bound to grab attention in Baton Rouge. When 5-star OL Albert Simien committed to Notre Dame over LSU, people started pressing the panic button for Lane Kiffin. But according to insiders, the decision may have come down to value and how far the Tigers were willing to stretch their budget for a player who may not contribute right away.

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“LSU would have liked to have had Albert Simien,” TigerBait.com‘s Mike Scarborough said while speaking to Jacques Doucet on WAFB. “But when you start talking about that kind of money, you don’t want a player that you’re giving that type of money to be sitting on the sideline.”

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Albert Simien’s rumored asking price was believed to be north of $1.5 million. Scarborough explained that Lane Kiffin and LSU’s coaching staff have had discussions in such situations before. They want to avoid situations where a true freshman would earn more than experienced starters. Because if that’s the case, especially when the freshman isn’t expected to contribute early, it would stir the feelings of those starters earning less for more work.

“So they’d rather go to the portal and get a guy that they’ve seen actually perform and have a sample size and get a sure thing rather than have money sitting on the sideline,” he added.

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Scarborough also noted that LSU’s current football payroll is believed to be somewhere between $40 million and $50 million, making every major financial decision part of a much bigger roster-building puzzle. That explains why the Tigers never fully closed the gap in Albert Simien’s recruitment.

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However, some reports seem to refute the claims about Simien’s $1.5 million demand. A to Z Sports’ Ryan Roberts reported that LSU never led the race for Albert Simien’s commitment. According to a conversation he had with someone from the 5-star OL’s circle, Simien never expected to “end up at LSU.”

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The 6’4 Louisiana standout, who also plays basketball and competes in shot put, collected more than 20 P4 offers before choosing Marcus Freeman’s independent program. Recruiting services rank him among the nation’s top IOL and one of Louisiana’s best overall prospects. While Lane Kiffin and co. stayed involved, they never built the same level of momentum as the programs that consistently got him back on campus.

LSU’s recruiting class is hardly in trouble despite missing out on Albert Simien. The Tigers still own one of the nation’s better 2027 groups, featuring one 5-star commit and nine 4-star commitments. They already have interior lineman Terrance Smith and tackle Amaziah Siale committed, so they’ve added size and depth to the class even without the in-state star.

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Money also plays a big role in the bigger picture. College Front Office estimates LSU’s 2026 roster is worth about $42.84 million across 72 players. More than $26 million of that total is tied to transfer portal additions, showing the program has been willing to spend big on players who have already proven themselves at the college level. On offense, QB Sam Leavitt carries a reported $6 million valuation, while OL Jordan Seaton is valued at around $4 million.

Looking at those numbers, LSU’s decision starts to make more sense. It doesn’t appear that the Tigers questioned Albert Simien’s talent. Instead, they seem to have decided that paying a freshman more than some established starters wasn’t the right move.