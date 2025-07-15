Lane Kiffin & Paul Finebaum’s Parody-esque Interview Has Even Rece Davis in Splits

Fresh off a 10-3 finish, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin surprised everyone by casually strolling onto the SEC Media Days set, and CFB critic Paul Finebaum instantly seized the opportunity to lean towards their signature playful banter. Now, Kiffin slid into the interview with his classic quip, “You didn’t ask at all,” playfully adding, “I was like a late portal addition to your roster.” And with that, the SEC’s most entertaining duo was off and running, delivering a memorable moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon. But with fans, even College GameDay host Rece Davis bursts into laughter, clearly enjoying the moment.

Now, after a lighthearted start, Lane Kiffin didn’t waste time addressing the media narrative of his rocky relationship with Finebaum. “They really think we don’t get along,” Kiffin said. “They say all the time, ‘That Finebaum, man, way to stick it to him. He’s always trying to get you.’ I’m like, ‘Wait. I like Paul. I think Paul likes me.” This candid moment drew laughter, highlighting the mutual respect underpinning their humorous back-and-forth. Even Finebaum joined in the fun, self-deprecatingly adding, “You’re a highly successful football coach, and I’m a struggling sports guy.”

Watching the playful back-and-forth between Paul Finebaum and Lane Kiffin, Rece Davis couldn’t help but hop in with a word of praise, saying, “This is just fantastic.” Let’s be real: when two of the most dynamic personalities who don’t fear giving out their bold opinion hit it off together, people couldn’t help but take notice.

Though experienced in high-stakes coaching, Lane Kiffin dismisses rumors questioning his Ole Miss position, and so does Paul Finebaum. And Finebaum made sure that he shut down all the drama brewing. “The funniest thing is one of the shows that Greg [McElroy] and I will be doing later,” Finebaum said. “I’m not going to mention the name; they sent me a question earlier. [They] wondered, ‘Do you think he should be on the hot seat?’ And I’m like, ‘In what world are we with Lane Kiffin?’”

Given Kiffin’s success at Ole Miss, this pushback makes sense. Since 2020, he’s revitalized a struggling program—recovering from a 4-8 season and NCAA sanctions—into a serious SEC competitor. Following a pandemic-shortened 5-5 debut, he led the Rebels to double-digit wins in 2021 (10-3) and culminated the 2023 season with a Peach Bowl victory, their first New Year’s Six win in seven years. So, Paul Finebaum made it pretty clear that there’s no way Lane Kiffin is on the hot seat.

But in the middle of all the lighthearted banter, Lane Kiffin made sure he also brought out some past drama. Back in 2008, when Kiffin was fired from the Oklahoma Raiders and joined Tennessee, Finebaum reported that he was the one who got the Vols’ second-winningest coach, Phillip Fulmer, fired. “I screwed up because I was trying to get fired [from the Raiders] so I could get the Tennessee job. You didn’t know that,” Kiffin said. “I think you reported one time that I got Phil Fulmer fired. It wasn’t true at all…”

Then he made a bold claim that after that news made headlines, his relationship with Fulmer ended on a bad note. “And Phil Fulmer never spoke to me because of that, because of you reporting that. Never once,” Kiffin added. To that, Finebaum made a funny comment, saying Phil Fulmer doesn’t talk to me either. And to cap off that moment, they both shared a fist bump. This shows there’s no bad blood between them.

But in between sparring with Finebaum, Lane Kiffin also made sure he turned heads with Nick Saban‘s admission.

Lane Kiffin’s take on Nick Saban’s return

Lane Kiffin stole the show at SEC Media Days, sparking intense speculation about Nick Saban’s future. Kiffin’s playful comments hinted that Saban’s coaching career might not be over, igniting debate across college football.

After leaving Alabama in January 2024, the 73-year-old Saban joined ESPN’s College GameDay. While many thought this signaled retirement, insiders like Greg McElroy and now Kiffin suggest otherwise. Kiffin fueled the theory, suggesting Saban’s media stint could be a brief detour before a surprising return to coaching, perhaps even in the NFL.

Lane Kiffin didn’t shy away from pointing out that Nick Saban’s coaching career isn’t over. Having worked under Saban at Alabama, Kiffin speaks from experience, citing his mentor’s sharp mind and unparalleled precision. He builds a strong case, highlighting Saban’s success at top programs and NFL teams like the Dolphins, LSU, Michigan State, and Toledo as evidence of his enduring passion.

“I kind of thought it might be the NFL, just because he’s so sharp still. I just saw something yesterday where he was doing some interview. He’s so sharp and has the process so nailed of how to do it that I almost see it as a waste that he’s not coaching,” Kiffin said. It looks like he’s clearly convinced that Nick Saban’s move from football is just for the time being. Well, we will find out in the future if it holds any reality or not, but for now, it’s just Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum’s banter that’s turning heads.