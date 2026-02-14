Lane Kiffin Plans to Hurt Ole Miss, 22 Days After Personal Visit

Upon leaving Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin not only brought members of his staff with him but also flipped commitments from key recruits to LSU. Still, Kiffin’s pull seems not to end now, as LSU is eyeing a 4-star 2027 WR, Ray’Quan Williams, who has already drawn interest from Ole Miss’ Pete Golding.

According to Rivals RPM, Ole Miss initially had an 8.1% chance to land Williams after the top-10 pass catcher got an offer from the Rebels in September 2024. At that time, Kiffin led the Rebels, and they also offered the 4-star WR’s teammate, Miguel Whitley. That old connection, along with hometown status, gives LSU an edge in Williams’ recruitment race.

LSU is reportedly at the top of the list for Ray’Quan Williams, as the WR narrowed his top 5 schools, giving the Tigers a top spot. The Rebels, meanwhile, are still in this recruiting race, as Pete Golding’s retention ability could help in getting this coveted Bayou State pass-catcher. However, Lane Kiffin could play spoiler for Ole Miss because his personal visit to Williams at St. Augustine on January 22 could turn out to be a difference-maker.

Kiffin’s visit sent a clear message to Williams, which is that he’s still LSU’s primary target for the 2027 class. LSU offered him last June; now with Kiffin’s arrival, that’s paying off. But Golding’s impact can’t be ignored here. The new Ole Miss coach has already pulled talented players like RB JT Lindsey, staff member Austin Thomas, and more from LSU. So the battle between Ole Miss and LSU for this 4-star WR has already intensified.

As a junior, Williams recorded 869 yards and 14 TDs. The Louisiana product also helped his high school reach the state title game. But landing this WR won’t be easy for Ole Miss or LSU, as many more powerhouses have already offered him. Some have also made his top-5 list. Still, one factor could favor Kiffin, as LSU also prioritizes Williams’ 4-star WR high school teammate. Maybe out of school, getting a chance to play with a teammate in college can tempt Williams. But nothing is settled yet.

The programs Lane Kiffin has to beat to get Ray’Quan Williams

Besides Ole Miss and LSU, Tennessee, OSU, and Houston also make up Williams’s top 5 schools. More importantly, official visits can change this recruitment race, too, as he holds offers from Mississippi State, Texas Tech, FSU, Miami, Texas A&M, and more.

Who gets the chance to impress this 2027 four-star WR will be interesting to see this offseason, because talent like his is not limited by in-state status; he will choose a place that gives him a path to the NFL in the future. In that case, each coach has talent to offer, but whoever makes him trust his approach, that person ultimately wins in this race.

That’s now a waiting game, so LSU should turn its attention to preparing for what’s ahead. The 2026 spring practice schedule has been announced, and practices will open on March 24 and run through April 24. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the former Ole Miss HC.