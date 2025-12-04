Lane Kiffin Promotes Daughter Landry’s Boyfriend’s Merchandise After Joining Him at LSU

From the Kiffin family, it was Landry who first made her allegiance to LSU. She confirmed her relationship with LB Whit Weeks before the Ole Miss- LSU Week 5 clash. And at the time, nobody thought HC Lane Kiffin would switch his loyalty to Baton Rouge. But the new Tigers head coach is sharing his support for all his new players, including Weeks.

Besides his football career, the 20-year-old linebacker is promoting his apparel. A Whit Weeks tee, featuring “Welcome to Death Valley”, is available on Onward Reserve for $48. The limited-edition merchandise further features a ‘Louisiana Saturday night- Whit Weeks’ below his photograph. Interestingly, this tweet is not recent, but the new LSU HC Lane Kiffin made sure to retweet it just a few hours ago.

“Tiger fans, don’t miss out on my limited edition Onward Reserve,” Whit Weeks shared on X.

Landry had already been spending a lot of time at LSU watching Weeks’ games rocking custom Tigers fits. She even did it during the Week 5 clash against Ole Miss. That time, rivalries were at stake, but now even Lane Kiffin is part of the same team. So, it’s an appropriate time for him to share and promote Whit Weeks’ ventures.

Landry and Whit’s relationship nearly led to a college football meltdown. The duo met in March and instantly clicked. In September, she hard-launched her beau by posting a photo sitting on Weeks’ lap and captioned it “Happy”. Her father, Lane Kiffin, even joked about keeping a watchful eye over Weeks during the LSU- Ole Miss encounter. “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over,”

Kiffin reportedly had his former Alabama colleague and Georgia HC Kirby Smart run a background check on Whit’s family. Soon after that, he gave his blessings to the couple and extended support. “I’m glad those two are happy together. It has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s a really great family,” he said.

In fact, Lane Kiffin also shut down any trolls and made everyone realize why her daughter dating Weeks was never a big deal.

“Things happen, you think, oh, this is terrible,” he said on the Pardon My Take podcast in October. “A firing, a breakup, a daughter dating a linebacker on the other team. All those things that you might think are terrible. You don’t know. They might end up being wonderful things, right? I just embraced it, ran with it, and Whit’s a great kid. Great family.”

The duo’s relationship has been going smoothly and steadily. When the Lane Kiffin drama was unfolding at Oxford, Landry and Whit Weeks remained unfazed. Far from the chaos, they chose to extend a helping hand to those in need. On Nov. 29, the couple headed to a children’s hospital, bringing smiles to their faces. They brought presents for the kids and spent time with them, describing the experience as “The best time.”

The following day, Lane Kiffin announced his head coaching decision, donning the LSU hat.

While Lane Kiffin supports new players, former players paint a different picture

Lane Kiffin has repeatedly claimed that Ole Miss players wanted him to coach the team in the College Football Playoff. His farewell statement even reiterated the same.

“My request to do so was denied by [athletic director] Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance.”

Multiple players and AD called him out on this.

“I let them (players) kind of tweet out what they want to tweet out and give information that they want to give,” AD Carter said on SuperTalk Mississippi. “But I don’t think the way he (Kiffin) portrayed that meeting was accurate.”

Starting center Brycen Sanders and star linebacker Suntarine Perkins both quote-tweeted Kiffin’s farewell post and made sure to set the record straight. Sanders wrote, “I think everyone that was in that room would disagree.” Perkins added, “That was not the message you spoke in the meeting room. Everybody that was in there can vouch on this.”

Thus, this creates what nobody expected Lane Kiffin to be in. He hopes the bitter exit, booing from the fans as he boarded the plane for Baton Rouge, might change over time. But now his focus is on improving the Tigers.