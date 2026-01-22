Lane Kiffin Recalls NFL DC Father’s Words as Mike Tomlin Leaves Philadelphia Steelers

After 19 years of winning seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to step down following a disastrous loss to the Texans. It was pretty much a shocker across the United States. The “did-not-see-it-coming” decision prompted former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier to write a beautiful tribute that left everyone in Pittsburgh in tears. The tribute mesmerized LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and had him think about his pops.

On January 21st, the Tigers HC Lane Kiffin hopped onto IG and gave his best props after reading LB’s tribute to Tomlin:

“This is one of the best things I have ever read!!! Pops was right about you, Mike. One of a kind.”

Shazier shared some behind-the-scenes stories from back in 2017 when he suffered that terrifying spinal injury that ended his career. He revealed that while he was lying in a hospital bed at age 25, facing a grim 20% chance of ever walking again. The former HC actually held the team’s linebacker meetings right there in the hospital room. He wanted to make sure Shazier still felt like he was part of the squad.

Ryan Shazier was one heck of an athlete on the field and was easily on a Hall of Fame trajectory before his injury. At 237 pounds, he famously ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, which is faster than most wide receivers and cornerbacks. In just 46 career games, he racked up 299 tackles, 7 sacks, and 7 picks.

The tribute also thanked Tomlin for sticking by him for years during a recovery that truly beat the odds. Tomlin kept Shazier on the roster for three full seasons while he fought to walk again, ensuring he received his full salary and medical support.

Even after Shazier officially retired in 2020 with career earnings of over $18.7 million, Tomlin never let the connection fade.

It’s obvious that Shazier sees Tomlin as a second father.

No wonder the brotherhood within the Steelers organization is as tight as it comes.

Now that Tomlin is officially moving on, the big rumor is that he’s headed for a massive TV gig as a broadcaster for the 2026 season. As for Shazier, he’s continuing to be an inspiration to everyone in the city.

All of that wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for Lane Kiffin’s father, Monte Kiffin, taking a chance on Mike Tomlin.

The man behind Mike Tomlin’s career

Mike Tomlin and Monte Kiffin had a very father-son type of bond that basically launched Tomlin’s legendary career. Back in 2001, when Tomlin was just 29, Monte took a huge chance on him and hired him to coach the Buccaneers’ defensive backs.

They spent five seasons together and even won Super Bowl XXXVII with one of the best defenses in NFL history. Tomlin has always said he “grew up professionally” in Monte’s office, learning the famous Tampa 2 defensive scheme that he later brought with him to Pittsburgh.

Kiffin was famous for the saying, “The hay is never in the barn,” meaning the work is never finished, and Tomlin clearly took that to heart. Even after Tomlin became a star head coach earning over $12 million a year, he never forgot where he came from. He remained incredibly close to the entire Kiffin family.

When Monte passed away in July 2024 at age 84, Tomlin was among the first to honor him, calling him a true “legend” and a mentor who changed his life.