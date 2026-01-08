Lane Kiffin Receives Double LSU Announcement on Thursday

Lane Kiffin’s roster overhaul at LSU picked up serious momentum on Thursday with a pair of defensive line commitments that address the Tigers’ depleted pass rush. Hayes Fawcett of On3 broke the news that South Carolina edge rusher Jaylen Brown had committed to LSU. He brings 6-foot-5, 270 pounds of size and three years of eligibility to Baton Rouge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown’s path to LSU has been anything but straightforward. He started at Missouri as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class but only played five games as a freshman. He then transferred to South Carolina, where a devastating knee injury during spring practice wiped out his entire 2025 season.

Fawcett also reported LSU’s second defensive line commitment of the day when Auburn transfer Malik Blocton pledged to the Tigers. The Auburn defensive lineman appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers in 2025 with eight starts. He totaled 18 tackles and half a sack while adding a fumble recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The double announcement continues Lane Kiffin’s aggressive approach to the transfer portal as LSU tries to bounce back from a disappointing 7-6 campaign under Brian Kelly. Both Brown and Blocton join Clemson transfer Stephiylan Green as defensive line additions in a cycle.