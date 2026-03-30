Lane Kiffin Remembers Late Father As He Wishes to Recreate 3 Generations Of Family

If it was a couple of years ago, Lane Kiffin would be celebrating his son’s OT7 event with no strings attached. But when the camera moved to the LSU head coach in Dallas on Sunday, he was visibly emotional. Because for him at that moment, it wasn’t just about his son making head-turning plays. It was about who wasn’t there to see it.

After the OT7, Lane Kiffin posted a simple picture of him sitting next to Knox in the stands, both staring out at the field as they spoke. And his caption after the event showed why he had to keep his head down in the middle of his son’s game where he posted four touchdowns for Team RG3.

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“Hi Pops 💜” he wrote.

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Monte Kiffin would’ve loved this. He would’ve been right there smiling, probably offering Knox some golden advice about discipline or leverage. After all, he was the architect of the famed “Tampa 2” defense. This is three generations of elite football minds, just with one missing.

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When Lane Kiffin lost his father in July 2024 at 84, the first thing that stuck to him amid the grief was what Monte Kiffin used to say.

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“He never wanted anyone to have a bad day or be sad and this is me trying to do that,” he said. “First rule of getting better is to show up, show up and do your job. And that’s what I’m trying to do here.”

And that’s exactly what Lane Kiffin’s been doing. Showing up as a coach, showing up as a father, and showing up as the bridge between what was and what’s next because this is legacy in motion.

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Knox Kiffin is a 2028 class prospect but he’s already showing that his football talent runs in the family. The 6’2, 180-pound QB already has big plans to make his own name with desires in programs like Oregon and Florida. He already holds D1 offers from schools like Washington, SMU, and Cal and looked every bit like a rising name after his recent OT7 performance.

That’s the Kiffin blueprint. Movement, growth, and betting on what’s next. That’s what gave Lane Kiffin clarity while he was at the crossroads of his career.

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Monte Kiffin is still Lane Kiffin’s guide

Lane Kiffin himself leaned on that mindset back in November. It was when he was hit with the dilemma between staying at Ole Miss and moving on to LSU. And when the noise got loud, he went back to the one place he always does. His father.

“… Trying to figure out this decision, I really tried to channel my dad,” he admitted during his LSU introduction. “And I thought of when I spoke at his funeral. And when I spoke, it occurred to me as I was writing that speech: I never understood why as a kid we moved so much. And I realised we had moved 17 times.”

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That’s when it clicked. Monte Kiffin coached at 15 different teams across college and the NFL, building relationships, impact, and a legacy that outlived him. Robert Griffin III, whose team Knox now plays for, called Monte one of the greatest defensive minds ever, but more importantly, a hero. Florida head coach Jon Sumrall still remembers the encouragement he gave them in passing moments that stuck forever.

And now, Lane Kiffin is trying to do the same. You see it in how he talks about him calling him “My Hero.” You see it in the old photos he shares on horseback at NC State, on NFL sidelines, in quiet father-son moments that now feel priceless. Monte Kiffin coached people. And now, on a quiet set of bleachers in Dallas, his son and grandson sat side by side, one carrying the past, the other chasing the future.