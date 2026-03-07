Lane Kiffin Responds After Insider Defends His Chaotic LSU Move That Hurt Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s LSU move is finally getting the backing it deserves. The moment Kiffin made his move to Baton Rouge, leaving Ole Miss, the entire nation started questioning his decision. Leaving behind a championship team is something that no one saw coming, but who doesn’t want to be coaching a top-level program full of opportunities and a hefty amount to pay? Now, with an insider defending the move, Kiffin has broken his silence regarding the matter.

The LSU head coach did not shy away from the controversy. In fact, he embraced it. Lane Kiffin, by publicly quoting via X about Low’s defense, validated the polarizing narrative. He understands that leaving Oxford was ruthless, but to him, the undeniable reality of college football’s hierarchy justifies collateral damage.

“Everything you said was fair, @Clowfb,” LSU’s head coach Lane Kiffin said on X, replying to Chris Low’s earlier remark.

On3’s Chris Low clearly pointed out the fact of how the coaching change actually works. Just like players, even coaches want to make a move to a better program where they gain more recognition.

“LSU is one of the top jobs, one of the top football programs in America, and has been for a long time,” On3’s Chris Low said on Lockdown with Chris Low. “So anybody wagging their finger at Lane Kiffin for taking the job, well, I can’t believe he would be at Ole Miss or leave Ole Miss. Now, we can talk all day about the way it went down, but the fact that he went and took the LSU job, there are a lot of coaches who would have done that.”

Despite facing recent struggles under Brian Kelly and no championship berth since 2019, LSU is still a national brand. As a flagship state university, the program enjoys significant political and financial backing. Above all, they have strong recruiting ties in Louisiana and the South and have strong financial backing.

The move was a financial masterstroke for Kiffin, who parlayed his Ole Miss success into a massive 7-year, $91 million deal with LSU, a significant jump from his $9 million annual salary in Oxford. Then there’s a bonus for going to the playoffs and up to $3 million for winning it, as LSU invested heavily on the NIL front too, giving Kiffin an open hand to spend around $25 million annually to get top players.

The transition was pure chaos, as it was driven by unprecedented financial leverage. Securing almost a hundred million payday and a massive NIL war chest meant Lane Kiffin had to move quite aggressively, abruptly uprooting his staff, while his former team was actively preparing for their biggest post-season ever.

Lane Kiffin loved taking chances; his move from Tennessee to the USC Trojans was one of the most controversial moves that made Vols fans furious. This follows a career pattern for Kiffin, who has never shied away from controversial moves in pursuit of what he sees as a better opportunity.

“Somebody very close to me reminded me this week that LSU is the best job in football,” Kiffin said.

On top of that, Lane Kiffin is not the only one who made such a major coaching move. Veteran coach Nick Saban also made a very controversial move from LSU to Alabama, but despite facing a wave of criticism, he went on to lead the program to six national titles with the team. However, despite the career upgrade, one aspect of the departure reportedly still stings Kiffin personally.

Lane Kiffin’s major dilemma

Lane Kiffin built Ole Miss from a team fighting for relevance to a program that’s ready to win championships. But things turned dark when he wasn’t allowed to coach his championship team for the last time. After Kiffin decided to move to LSU, the team’s athletic director, Keith Carter, didn’t allow him to coach Ole Miss for the playoff games despite his heavy interest.

However, as per Chris Low, that was never going to happen for him. Fans were hurt; he took the entire offensive staff with him, and on top of it, the team was not able to trust him anymore.

“In talking to Lane leading up a little bit to the Mississippi State game, he was wrestling with what he was going to do.” Low said. “He just could not wrap his hands around the fact that Miss was going to the playoffs… Well, hey, it was his choice to go to LSU. He took the job. I think in his mind, he felt like he could finagle it… That was never going to happen.”

December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA.

The ultimate sting for Ole Miss wasn’t just about losing their coach, but the timing. Gutting the offensive staff right before the Rebels’ playoff matchup against Miami felt like a profound betrayal, which left a championship-caliber roster completely fractured at the worst possible moment.