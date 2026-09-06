Lane Kiffin Reveals Real Reason He Was Adamant to Bring Former NFL Player While Everybody Opposed: “I Never Forgot That”

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to controversy, but his latest move at LSU raised eyebrows everywhere. He pushed hard to bring former NFL training camp players onto his team, facing heat from the entire SEC. While critics called it a risky stunt, Kiffin had a deeply personal reason. He was simply returning a favor to tight end Dae’Quan Wright, a player who stood by him when everyone else turned their backs.

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Right before LSU kicked off its 2026 season against Clemson on September 5, Kiffin opened up on ESPN’s College GameDay about his choice. The SEC was fighting him at every step, but Kiffin remained calm. For him, this was about standing up for a player who once put his own neck on the line for his coach.

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Kiffin recalled the chaotic days when he left Ole Miss for LSU. During a tense final team meeting, as athletic directors and angry players filled the room, Wright did something nobody expected. “He was in that final meeting with me, and he stood up and said in that meeting, like, ‘Hey,’ to the athletic director and everyone in the room, like, ‘that should be our coach for the playoffs.’ And I never forgot that.” Kiffin shared on SEC Network.

That moment stuck with Kiffin because his exit from Oxford was ugly. Leaving the Rebels right before their playoff run made him public enemy number one in town. Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter insisted Kiffin was told not to coach the postseason, and players like offensive lineman Bryson Sanders publicly called out Kiffin’s story. Yet Wright, a tight end on that squad, spoke up for Kiffin anyway. That single act built lasting trust between the two.

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That loyalty was not just emotional; it saved Kiffin’s locker-room credibility at a time when critics called him a mercenary. Wright had been a major reason for Kiffin’s offensive success at Ole Miss, racking up over 600 receiving yards. When Wright lost his NFL spot with the Cleveland Browns, Kiffin saw a chance to return the favor.

Reclaiming Wright gives LSU a top-tier target, but Kiffin is putting his own reputation on the line again by taking on the college football establishment to do it.

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Fast forward to September 2026. The NCAA had recently introduced a new five-season eligibility window, but it explicitly excluded athletes from the 2022 high school class who had brief NFL stints. Wright spent summer camp with the Cleveland Browns before being waived, leaving him in legal limbo. That changed when Baton Rouge Judge William Jorden granted a temporary restraining order.

The judge ruled that brief pro stints shouldn’t strip athletes of their fifth college year. That court order opened a legal doorway, and Kiffin immediately jumped through it to sign Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, though he ultimately held them out of the season opener due to the looming threat of SEC penalties.

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But the SEC threw an immediate red flag. League presidents unanimously passed a policy banning ex-professional players, arguing that bringing back guys with NFL experience destroys competitive balance and steals roster spots from high school recruits. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey pushed hard to enforce the rule, and Clemson even warned LSU that playing Wright in the September 5 opener could violate match agreements.

To protect LSU from forfeits or league sanctions, Kiffin held Wright and Harris off the active roster for Game 1, leaving two open spots on his 105-man list so they can step in the moment the legal fight settles.

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When asked why he took on so much heat for this battle, Kiffin remained firm. “I’ve just always been that way, and it doesn’t mean right or wrong,” he replied calmly. “I take a lot of hits for it. I keep saying that when you believe in something, I believe that you fight for it, and you don’t just, you know, give in because everybody else does. And with that comes a lot.”

Kiffin could face highly damning repercussions for his behaviour. He could lose his voting rights in the SEC, to name one, but he knows that. With his statement out of the way, Kiffin is looking forward to his faceoff against Clemson.