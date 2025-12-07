brand-logo
Lane Kiffin's LSU Finds Out Bowl Game Destination and Opponent in Major Announcement

By Anusha Singh

Dec 7, 2025

Bowl season waits for no one, even though Lane Kiffin’s LSU is still struggling. The Tigers are entering December with a mix of relief and that well-known SEC chip on their shoulder as the playoff schedule finally unfolds. LSU fans were glued to developments as conferences all across the nation confirmed their destinations and wondered where their chaotic 2025 campaign would end up.

Now it’s official, according to On3 Sports, LSU is headed to Houston for a Texas Bowl clash on December 27 against Willie Fritz and the Cougars. Interim coach Frank Wilson will steer the Tigers one last time as they try to close a chaotic year with some pride and punch.

This is a developing story.

