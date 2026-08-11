Lane Kiffin Says Leaving Ole Miss for LSU Felt Like His Past Three Relationships: “I Don’t Handle Breakups Well”

Lane Kiffin has never been particularly good at making a quiet exit. His career has included several coaching moves that became stories of their own, and his latest departure created perhaps the biggest reaction of all. This one stood out because of the timing: Kiffin walked away from an Ole Miss team that had just gone 11-1 and reached the playoff for the first time, not a struggling program.

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Months later, Kiffin admitted he would handle parts of the split differently. On August 10, during an SEC Network podcast, he was asked about his history of leaving jobs and whether some coaches eventually become so tied to a program that they stay until retirement. Kiffin pushed back, noting how rarely college coaches get that kind of ending. Then the conversation became personal.

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“Yeah. I don’t handle breakups well. I guess I actually have said this,” Kiffin said. “I’ve only had three serious relationships, is very personal in my life, a marriage and two girlfriends of long term, and I’ve looked at those. Those three departures weren’t great either, so this is a me thing. I’m the problem.”

In truth, Kiffin was the architect of Ole Miss’ modern renaissance. But when LSU came calling, the opportunity outweighed loyalty. He officially replaced Brian Kelly on November 30, accepting a seven-year, $91 million contract. He agreed to the job before Ole Miss played its first playoff game, meaning the coach who built the Rebels into a contender would not be on their sideline for the postseason run. That created immediate awkwardness.

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Kiffin wanted to coach Ole Miss through the playoff. Athletic director Keith Carter decided that could not happen once Kiffin had accepted LSU’s offer. Kiffin later said he wished he had handled that conversation differently. In July, he told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach he should have simply told Carter he had made his decision and accepted the consequences instead of trying to stay on for the playoff.

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What followed was a public reckoning. As Kiffin departed the airport in Oxford, he met a hostile crowd. The social media war remains, and Ole Miss fans still carry deep resentment about how he exited. So much so that new head coach Pete Golding remarked that fans “won’t even p*** on him” now, when earlier they might have built him a statue.

Lane Kiffin’s Past Exits Were Uglier

Kiffin’s first NFL head-coaching job came with the Oakland Raiders in 2007. At 31, he was the youngest modern NFL head coach. It lasted just 20 games. Oakland went 4-12 in his first season and started 1-3 the next before owner Al Davis fired him. The exit was ugly, with Davis publicly criticizing Kiffin after months of tension.

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Kiffin returned to college football soon afterward, taking the Tennessee job for the 2009 season. That relationship lasted only one year. He coached the Volunteers to a 7-6 record before leaving for USC after Pete Carroll departed for the Seattle Seahawks. Tennessee fans were furious, probably the most hostile of all his exits.

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The move also highlighted the pattern that has followed Kiffin throughout his career: short tenures followed by abrupt departures that leave fans feeling burned. USC initially looked like a better fit. Kiffin went 10-2 in 2011 and won the Pac-12 South. But the 2012 season collapsed after USC entered ranked No. 1, finishing 7-6. The next year started even worse. USC fired Kiffin after just five games in 2013, dismissing him on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport after a 62-41 loss to Arizona State.

The marriage Kiffin referenced was to Layla Reaves. They wed in 2004 and had three children—Landry, Presley, and Knox. In February 2016, they announced a divorce after 12 years, pledging to prioritize their children and remain amicable.

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Kiffin has not publicly identified the two long-term girlfriends he mentioned in his latest comments. But the consistency is clear: he rarely leaves without creating a story. Now at LSU, the stakes are higher than ever. The Tigers expect SEC championships and playoff appearances. With a massive contract and substantial roster resources, LSU expects results immediately.