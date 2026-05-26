Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Would’ve Won the National Title With Him Over Pete Golding: “Ain’t Losing to Miami”

For the first time in six years, Lane Kiffin was not on the sidelines for Ole Miss during their 2025 playoff run. This was because of his move to a direct SEC rivals LSU Tigers. His exit promoted the Rebels’ DC Pete Golding to take the reins, but they fell short after two postseason wins. Their loss came against the runner ups Miami Hurricanes, in the Fiesta Bowl, but Kiffin believes the result could have been different if he had been present on the sidelines for the team from Mississippi.

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“If anyone wants to argue that theory, that if everything is kept intact, we’re not in the national championship, what are you going to argue?” said Kiffin in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports earlier this month. “He [Pete Golding] knows he calls it way better up (in the booth), especially when you’ve been up there all year.”

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The new LSU head coach is simply stating that if Golding had continued leading the defense from the booth, things would have ended better for Ole Miss. He believes that with him on the sidelines, the team would have managed to get past Miami, as he was the man who actually gave the program its first most successful season.

“(If) Pete Golding is in the press box calling the defense, that team is in the national championship,” said Kiffin. “I don’t know what happens against Indiana, because the quarterback (Fernando Mendoza) is so good. We might win it, but we’re definitely in it. We ain’t losing to Miami.”

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Pete Golding finished the 2025 playoff run with a 2–1 record. Under him, Ole Miss beat Tulane and Georgia in the first two rounds of the CFP but fell short against the Hurricanes. Ole Miss lost to Miami 31–27 due to a late-game winning drive and a controversial, uncalled pass interference penalty. In that game, although Ole Miss led 27-24 with three minutes left, Carson Beck’s 75-yard drive and then a 3-yard TD put Miami ahead and sealed the victory.

The decision to leave Ole Miss was on Kiffin. He had the LSU job offer, but also wanted to stay in his job and complete the playoff run. He either had to take the Tigers’ job or coach the Rebels. Kiffin chose the latter, but his controversial exit is still making headlines following his subtle shot at his former team regarding recruiting issues, citing the reason for his departure.

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During his interview with Vanity Fair, Lane Kiffin compared LSU and Ole Miss’ recruiting environments and said he faced a lack of diversity and racial demographic issues when he coached the Rebels.

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He claimed that top Black prospects would tell him, “Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’ And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.”

Although he clarified that it was not intended to be a shot at his old team and even issued an apology later, his move now puts the new LSU coach in the face of an SEC punishment.

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Lane Kiffin steps up to defend himself

After leading the Rebels to their first-ever CFP appearance, Lane Kiffin moved to LSU to fulfill his national title dream. However, the coach’s latest comment on Ole Miss recruiting put him in jeopardy. Shortly after making comments, there was a lot of backlash, and he had to issue an apology.

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“I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that. In a four-hour interview, I was asked a lot of questions on a lot of things, and Ole Miss has been wonderful to me and to my family. That’s a narrative that coaches have been fighting forever. It wasn’t calculated by bringing it up,” said Kiffin in an interview with On3.

He even later reiterated what he meant in an interview with USA Today. “People don’t read the actual words I used in the article.” I said, ‘A parent said.’ That’s not me saying it as my opinion.”

However, that didn’t stop the problem. If SEC commissioner Greg Sankey determines a boundary was crossed, the coach can face a reprimand, a fine, or both. Because SEC Bylaw 10.2.3 and Bylaw 10.5.2 strictly forbid athletic personnel from making public criticisms of other schools. But nothing is settled yet, as the review is going on.