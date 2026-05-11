Lane Kiffin Says Racial Demography Persuaded Him to Leave Ole Miss for LSU

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in November 2025, signing a $91 million contract. His departure was highly controversial, as he chose not to coach Ole Miss in its first-ever CFP appearance. But his reason for leaving the Rebels was not money or a belief that the Tigers offered a higher ceiling for a national title. The LSU head coach now reveals the actual reason.

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“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Kiffin in a May 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, referring to the racial demography and lack of diversity he faced at Ole Miss during recruitments.

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“Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’ And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.”

“I just hope [my comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss… There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots,” added Kiffin.

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This is a developing story…