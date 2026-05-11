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Lane Kiffin Says Racial Demography Persuaded Him to Leave Ole Miss for LSU

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Malabika Dutta

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May 11, 2026 | 2:43 PM EDT

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Lane Kiffin Says Racial Demography Persuaded Him to Leave Ole Miss for LSU

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Malabika Dutta

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May 11, 2026 | 2:43 PM EDT

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Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in November 2025, signing a $91 million contract. His departure was highly controversial, as he chose not to coach Ole Miss in its first-ever CFP appearance. But his reason for leaving the Rebels was not money or a belief that the Tigers offered a higher ceiling for a national title. The LSU head coach now reveals the actual reason.

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“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Kiffin in a May 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, referring to the racial demography and lack of diversity he faced at Ole Miss during recruitments.

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“Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation.’ And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.”

“I just hope [my comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss… There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots,” added Kiffin.

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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