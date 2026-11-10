Lane Kiffin Sends Clear Message to Critics as Controversial Game-Day Traditions Anger LSU Alums: “I Don’t Consider…”

Lane Kiffin is refusing to back down as LSU’s celebrity circus comes under fire following an embarrassing loss to Alabama. With the Tigers struggling on the field, frustrated LSU alums are blasting the star-studded Tiger Walk, questioning why the program is more focused on Hollywood glamour than winning football games. But Kiffin has no intention of ending the spectacle, no matter how loud the backlash gets.

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Asked Monday whether the backlash would make him reconsider the celebrity appearances, Lane Kiffin made his position clear.

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“I don’t consider not doing it,” he said. “I don’t consider doubling down, either.”

Saturday’s Tiger Walk had quite a lineup. Actor Kevin Costner joined a group of familiar LSU names, including Shaquille O’Neal, Angel Reese, Paul Skenes, and Olivia Dunne. Lane Kiffin sees a purpose behind the famous faces walking into Tiger Stadium, and it has very little to do with Saturday’s result.

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“It doesn’t have to do with winning or losing games, who walks in,” he said. “We’d won every game at home so far. So who walked in isn’t why we didn’t execute in the red zone.”

For a program with LSU’s profile, bringing recognizable faces around the team isn’t a difficult sell. But Lane Kiffin believes the bigger payoff comes from people watching beyond Baton Rouge. He pointed to recruiting, particularly the younger generation that might not be close to making a college decision yet.

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“That’s much more from a standpoint of visual, from a program standpoint, from a recruiting standpoint,” he explained. “The No. 1 part of the whole thing is that you create a program with people watching far away.”

He also mentioned ninth graders as part of the audience LSU wants to reach. The idea is to get young players interested in the program before they even become serious recruits.

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“So there’s a lot that goes into that,” he added. “It does not have to do with winning or losing the game.”

In other words, Lane Kiffin views Tiger Walk as another recruiting tool. Whether fans like the celebrity parade or not, he doesn’t believe it has anything to do with how his team performs between the lines. The criticism hasn’t stopped with the pregame tradition, though.

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LSU’s third loss of the season has put Lane Kiffin and his players under growing scrutiny, and the atmosphere inside the building showed that. A message displayed on a video board outside the team room Monday addressed the reaction waiting for players and staff after the Alabama defeat.

It highlighted one sentence: “Welcome to LSU and the dark side of being the villain!”

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The message made one thing clear. LSU gets plenty of love when it wins. Lose, and everybody suddenly has something to say. Players were told to block out the noise, but not dodge responsibility. The loss was theirs to own. Now they had to learn from it and move on.

“Don’t run from the embarrassment,” the message read. “Don’t hide from the disappointment. Don’t make excuses for it. Own it. Learn from it. Get better because of it.”

LSU has already dropped games against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Alabama in 2026. Their CFP hopes are still alive, but there is no room for another loss. The Athletic gives LSU just a 30% shot at making the 12-team playoff. That’s sixth in the SEC. Georgia, Alabama, and Texas are all above 75%, with Ole Miss and Tennessee also sitting ahead of the Tigers. And the schedule isn’t getting any kinder.

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Texas comes to Baton Rouge on Saturday, followed by a trip to Tennessee in Week 12. Lane Kiffin can keep defending Tiger Walk. That’s his call. But it won’t fix the mistakes that have cost LSU three games. The Tigers need wins, not another round of celebrity appearances.