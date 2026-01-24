Lane Kiffin Sends LSU Request to President Donald Trump

Kiffin is being Kiffin again! Remember how ESPN’s analyst Paul Finebaum called him the “Kim Kardashian of college football”? The reason being Kiffin grabs headlines wherever he goes, regardless. Just months into LSU, he is going around making headlines. This time, Kiffin shared a special gesture for President Donald Trump.

Lane Kiffin posted a photo of a purple & yellow hat on X on Friday night, with the message “Make Baton Rouge Great,” resembling Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, and tagged President Donald Trump.

Well, chaos does seem to follow him! But while the quote somewhat resembles Trump’s slogan for change in leadership, it also fits well for Lane Kiffin, as he led a wave of change at Baton Rouge. Kiffin added both quality and quantity from the portal, drawing 41 players and leading LSU as the No. 1-ranked team in the 2026 portal class. The 50-year-old landed three QBs, four RBs, nine WRs, and eight OLs across all conferences.

As per On3, the class carries an adjusted NIL value of $6 million and brought in nine of the top 100 players in the portal. This includes the No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt, No. 1 OL Jordan Seaton, No. 1 Edge Princewill Umanmielen, No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield, and No. 3 IOL Devin Harper.

Among them, Seaton alone was expected to earn between $2 and $4 million each year, while Leavitt was projected to earn between $4 million and $5 million, according to FOX 8’s Garland Gillen. The Tigers will also pay Umanmielen’s buyout of $500,000 for the transfer, and he is projected to earn $1 million per year.

While the new head coach brought in the first big win for LSU through recruitment, it aligns with comments Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry made involving President Trump and selecting a winning coach.

“Maybe we’ll let President Trump pick it,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said after LSU fired Brian Kelly in October. “He loves winners. You know, I’m not going to be picking the next coach, but I can promise you we’re going to pick a coach, and we’re going to make sure that that coach is successful.”

While Kiffin continues to gather game-winners from the portal, the latest win just came in the form of a five-star-plus left tackle.

Lane Kiffin’s latest win in the portal

Former Colorado Buffaloes star LT Jordan Seaton officially announced that he’s headed to the LSU Tigers. Seaton is a five-star-plus pass protector who played for Deion Sanders’ Colorado for the last two seasons and will now head to LSU to play under Kiffin for the next two seasons. It is reported that the 6-foot-5 Seaton visited Baton Rouge this past weekend and shared a picture of himself with Kiffin and his nephew “Cookie” inside Tiger Stadium on his personal Instagram, delaying his visit to Oregon.

The five-star tackle demanded high-profile interest through the portal and spent 11 days in the free agency market. He gained interest from big Power Five programs, including Texas, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Oregon, before agreeing to enroll with Lane Kiffin’s LSU. It is reported that Seaton is expected to earn $4-5 million with the Tigers through his NIL deal.

He’s expected to miss LSU’s spring game, failing to enroll before January 20. However, he could be protecting the blind sides of former Arizona State star QB Sam Leavitt, who’s expected to lead the offense for the next two seasons.