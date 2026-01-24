Lane Kiffin Sends Public Message After Jordan Seaton Announcement as LSU Secures No. 1 Portal Class

The “portal king” lived up to the hype as he got No. 1 OL Jordan Seaton from the transfer portal to LSU. From going to Knoxville for Sam Leavitt to bringing in 40 new players from the portal, Lane Kiffin is turning the face of the Tigers. But with the latest win, Kiffin made sure he sent fans a cryptic, intriguing note.

“Said SpotThe Ball on 1/2/26 it would be the best ever in history. Hope you enjoyed the the grand finale ⁦ @LSUfootball♟️,” LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin said on X.

LSU Tigers land top transfer portal target Jordan Seaton from Colorado, who announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the team. He is Portal’s best offensive lineman, who chose LSU over Mississippi State, Miami, and Oregon after visits. With two years of eligibility remaining, Seaton fits the bill perfectly and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

After coming to Colorado as a five-star prospect, Seaton found himself in the starting lineup immediately, where he used to block current Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

After sustaining a lower-body injury against Utah, he was sidelined for the final three games. Despite that, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. In his nine games with Colorado, he allowed only nine pressures and two sacks. And he went six games without giving up a single pressure, as per PFF.

