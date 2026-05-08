Lane Kiffin Shares Major Sam Leavitt Injury Update, Sets Return Timeline After Foot Surgery

You might have the best coach or the best roster. But if the QB’s status is vague, the whole season feels uncertain. That’s pretty much where LSU fans had been living ever since Sam Leavitt arrived in Baton Rouge carrying both elite expectations and a surgically repaired foot. But on Thursday, Lane Kiffin finally delivered the update Tigers fans had been desperately waiting to hear.

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On May 7, Lane Kiffin told On3’s Wilson Alexander that Sam Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared this summer and is expected to have no restrictions entering preseason camp.

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“He’s gonna be able to do full summer stuff,” he said. “I don’t know what the exact date is, but yes, he’s going to be able to do full stuff in the summer.”

And what about the preseason camp? Would he be participating?

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“He’ll be fine,” he replied.



Relief swept in with Lane Kiffin telling fans to calm down on Sam Leavitt’s health status. LSU needed that reassurance badly because the Tigers’ playoff hopes are tied directly to the QB’s right arm and his right foot. After all, this wasn’t some ordinary portal addition. After coming to Baton Rouge, the head coach went into the offseason and landed the No. 1 overall transfer in the country, who’s set to be the centerpiece of LSU’s new era. That’s why the injury talks never died down.

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Sam Leavitt’s Lisfranc injury last season at Arizona State was serious. He underwent surgery in October that cut off his season. Then he entered the portal and transferred to LSU. His spring was mostly limited, and the concern only grew after he had pins removed from his foot in early April.

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Think of a farmer resting his strongest bull after a bad hoof injury. The foot needs total rest to heal properly before it can pull the heavy plow again. Sam hurt his foot back in September, and doctors had to fix it with surgery to make sure it healed right. Just like that resting bull, he has been taking it step by step, slowly walking and now running, so he is fully ready for the heavy lifting when summer camp begins.

But now, he’s back running again. And according to Lane Kiffin, he’s trending where LSU hoped he would be. People outside Arizona State probably still don’t fully understand how impressive his rise has been. Sam Leavitt made his way into national relevance through production, toughness, and pure improvisational talent.

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Across 20 starts at Arizona State, Sam Leavitt completed 61.3% of his passes for 4,513 yards with 34 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He also rushed for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns. Even while injured in 2025, he still threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in seven games. He also added more than 300 rushing yards and five scores with compromised mobility.

Lane Kiffin also added a solid wall for his headlined by Colorado OT Jordan Seaton. And if Sam Leavitt is fully healthy by Week 1 against Clemson, LSU has reason to believe 2026 will be a game-changer. And it better be because people are waiting to see what happens.

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Everyone is keeping a close watch on Lane Kiffin’s LSU debut

One of the most fascinating plots entering 2026 is how quickly expectations have risen for Lane Kiffin at LSU. Usually, first-year coaches get grace periods, but not here. Not after leaving Ole Miss fresh off a CFP appearance. Not after LSU handed him one of the sport’s richest recruiting infrastructures. And definitely not after rebuilding the roster through the portal. The expectation now is immediate playoff contention. That’s why Paul Finebaum recently challenged him publicly.

“The most intriguing name on whether he’s overrated or not is Lane Kiffin,” he said during an appearance on Crain & Company.

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“And I think a year from today, if you have me back and Lane Kiffin has not made the playoffs, I would put him at the top of the list because it’s so hard to give him total credit for what happened last year because he did not do the most important thing on the Ole Miss schedule.”

He’s talking about how he didn’t win those playoff games or beat Georgia.

“Now, he beat Georgia 2 years ago at home, but I am somewhat underwhelmed by Lane Kiffin’s overall record against top 10 teams,” he said.

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Lane Kiffin has already proven he can build explosive offenses. He’s proven he can win 10 games. He’s proven he can dominate portal recruiting. But at LSU, none of that matters unless championships follow. Brian Kelly, who’s preparing for another coaching gig, knows that first-hand. Sam Leavitt may ultimately determine whether he silences those doubts or spends another year hearing them grow louder.