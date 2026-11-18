Lane Kiffin brought Sam Leavitt to LSU with expectations sky-high, hoping the quarterback would give the Tigers the spark they desperately needed. But with the season slipping away, things have hardly gone to plan. The loss to Texas only added to the frustration, and now, with questions mounting over Leavitt’s performances, an LSU legend has stepped forward with a rather brutal assessment of the new quarterback.

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With LSU’s playoff hopes all but dead, Tigers legend Tyrann Mathieu had plenty to say during his appearance on In The Bayou. Mathieu aimed for Lane Kiffin’s roster-building approach, suggesting that the coach failed to bring in the right pieces.

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“He’s still, he still needs to find a few players that sort of fit that style. Yeah, what he got. So, I don’t think they’re there yet. Even though they spent a whole bunch of money, you know, on their roster. I think a lot of times it was, you know, just trying to fill a roster,” said Mathieu.

Specifically about Leavitt, the former Tiger doesn’t think the QB is fit for Lane Kiffin’s offense. When asked about whether he’d be back next year, Mathieu said, “We can’t. He’s not what this offense needs. They need someone better. I don’t want to get into Lane’s comments too much, but you can take that from his press conference. “

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“And, but do I anticipate him [Leavitt] coming back? No. [laughter] I’m saying if he do come back, I think, you know, we’ll bring somebody in for [clears throat] sure. I think it’ll be a competition,” Mathieu concluded.

These comments come after Sam Leavitt endured a disastrous outing against the Texas Longhorns. The LSU quarterback threw three costly interceptions, with Jelani McDonald responsible for all three. His second interception proved particularly damaging, killing a promising Tigers drive that could have extended their 14-10 lead.

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Although Dilin Jones temporarily put LSU in a commanding position with a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, restoring an 11-point advantage, Texas refused to back down. The Longhorns gradually clawed their way back into contention before delivering the decisive blow in the dying seconds.

With just three seconds left on the clock, Arch Manning connected with Raleek Brown for a game-winning touchdown, sealing a stunning 22-21 victory and handing LSU a heartbreaking defeat. Leavitt finished the game with 27 completions on 37 attempts for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

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On paper, his season hasn’t been all that bad. With nearly 72% of his passes completed for 2,797 yards and 19 touchdowns, there is some production to show for his efforts. However, those 12 costly interceptions continue to haunt him, keeping questions about his ability as a starting QB alive. Interestingly, during his media interaction on Tuesday, he dropped a hint that a transfer might be on the cards.

“One, I just think as a man, you go to work, put your best foot forward and finish everything that you start. That’s definitely a thing for me. For everyone, whether you want to go to the NFL, come back here or transfer, whatever you put out on the field is going to give yourself the best opportunity for next year. That’s kind of my talk to the whole team.”

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Things were already going south for him, but his decision to skip the alma mater song with his teammates after the final whistle only added fuel to the fire. Now, the former LSU cornerback’s brutal comments have made an already ugly situation even worse.