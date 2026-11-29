LSU head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t waste much time calling out the wild world of college football on Saturday afternoon. After the Tigers’ 25–10 rivalry win over Arkansas in Fayetteville, Kiffin revealed that some of his players are already getting calls from rival programs and even hearing dollar figures.

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Even though the official NCAA transfer portal window does not open until January 4, Kiffin made it clear in his post-game presser that the recruiting battle is already underway, with rival teams reaching out to everyone from key starters to players buried on the depth chart.

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Speaking to reporters after LSU snapped a brutal three-game losing streak to finish the regular season at 7–5 overall (4–5 in the SEC), Kiffin didn’t bother pretending that anyone is waiting around for the calendar to flip to the new year before making moves.

With LSU wrapping up its worst SEC finish under a first-year coach since 1948, Kiffin doesn’t have the luxury of waiting until January to fix things. After taking over on a massive $91 million deal and still falling flat in Year 1, his roster is clearly in overhaul mode, and rival schools know it.

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With the regular season now over, programs are aggressively pitching unhappy players on a sinking ship, forcing Kiffin to speak up right away as he tries to stop his locker room from emptying out before his rebuild even begins.

“They didn’t enforce tampering anyway,” Kiffin said. “So it was happening before. So now it definitely happens. All our players are getting calls. They’re hearing everything. They’re even knowing their prices at other places and stuff. So you know, to just sit there and say to them, ‘Well, hey, you know, January 3, I think it is, or something like that. Well, you know, we’ll talk January 3.’ That’s not what’s going on.”

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Although Kiffin didn’t expose any team that was coming after his players, he insisted he wasn’t trying to whine about the situation, explaining that when dozens of desperate Power Four programs are hunting for talent, even a second- or third-string player in Baton Rouge suddenly becomes a top-dollar target elsewhere.

“So it was happening before. So now it definitely happens. All our players, our backline players, get calls because that’s what it is… Remember, you may have a backup that one team sees as a starter, so their money gets thrown way up here if it only takes one team. There’s a lot of teams, not like the NFL where it’s 32 and half of them aren’t looking for somebody at that spot.”

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What makes Kiffin’s warning hit so hard is how broken the current tampering rules actually are across college football.

On paper, NCAA bylaws strictly forbid coaches and collectives from contacting athletes on another school’s roster before they officially enter their names into the transfer portal.

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In reality, because third-party agents, NIL collectives, and middlemen operate outside the NCAA’s direct reach, back-channel tampering has become an open secret where deals are basically done before a player’s name ever hits the database.

Even though the NCAA switched to a single winter transfer portal window starting in January to cut down on mid-season distractions, coaches across the country have admitted the new calendar hasn’t slowed anything down.

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Without real enforcement or serious penalties from the NCAA, programs simply treat November and December like NFL free agency, throwing massive NIL offers at frustrated backups and underperforming starters before their current seasons are even finished.

Of course, hearing Kiffin sound off on portal tampering immediately sparked plenty of eye-rolls across social media, given his reputation as one of the biggest transfer portal sharks in the country, especially after he bolted from Ole Miss to LSU last year on a massive seven-year, $91 million contract and assembled one of the priciest transfer classes in college football history.

On the field in Fayetteville, LSU at least closed out a rocky regular season on a positive note to keep the Golden Boot Trophy in Baton Rouge.

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Running back Dilin Jones carried the offense with a career-high 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 231 yards and a touchdown to tight end Trey’Dez Green as the Tigers shut out Arkansas 15–0 in the second half.

Still, with LSU becoming the first team under a first-year head coach since 1948 to lose five SEC games, and the school also dealing with off-field SEC rule disputes, Kiffin openly admitted that in his mind, the season is basically over and the roster rebuild starts right now.

Whether the NCAA ever steps in to police early portal contact or not, Kiffin made it obvious on Saturday that the tampering war for 2027 is already in full swing!