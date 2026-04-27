Lane Kiffin & Staff is Leaving No Stone Unturned to Flip No.1 WR in 2027 Class: “Change of Culture”

If Lane Kiffin eyes a player, he will go to any extent to bring him onto the team. Remember how he flew to Tennessee, knowing how fans would react to his presence in Knoxville, just to make sure Sam Leavitt commits to them. Now, he is pulling more strings to flip No.1 WR in the 2027 class from Brother Martin. And it appears Kiffin’s efforts might not be in vain, as the top-ranked receiver is reportedly showing significant interest in the Tigers himself.

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LSU had a very busy recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge as spring ended. Many top high school players visited the campus, including the No. 1 wide receiver, Easton Royal. He is a five-star player from the same state and visited LSU for the second time this month. Signaling the seriousness of his interest, the five-star prospect made his second trip to Baton Rouge this month, this time with his mother in tow, giving the Tigers a crucial opportunity to make their case.

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“They’ve made a big leap and are continuing to close the gap the old staff left,” Royal said to the Rivals. They are just showing the change of culture, and they’re giving me every reason that there is no need to leave home. They know the other schools that are recruiting are elite programs as well, so they are just saying I can get developed and have the connections the same way I would at any other, but instead I get to do it in front of my hometown.”

That quote is the heart of the story. Royal is not just praising LSU’s pitch. In fact, he is saying that the new staff has changed how the program feels and made staying home look stronger than leaving.

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Royal visited many top colleges this spring besides LSU, like Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, as he tried to decide where to play. Reports said LSU was “gaining traction,” which means they were improving their chances. One factor that’s working in LSU’s favor is Royal’s relationship with Lane Kiffin, which means a lot to him.

“Coach Lane [Kiffin] and I are building a relationship,” Royal said. “He texts me often, just telling me to have a good week – sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger.”

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Kiffin’s staff can sell Royal more than scheme talk here. The bigger point is steady contact, a clear in-state pitch, and the idea that LSU’s new setup can give him the same big-stage path without leaving Louisiana.

Also, let’s not forget Lane Kiffin’s offensive track record and Royal’s development under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton. LSU is often called “WRU” (Wide Receiver University) because it produces many top NFL wide receivers. Players like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase became first-round NFL picks, which shows that LSU helps wide receivers become stars at the professional level.

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Lane Kiffin also adds strength to LSU’s offense. He has worked in offense for many years and even coached wide receivers earlier in his career. His teams are known for scoring a lot of points and playing aggressive, fast offenses. This was seen during his successful run at Ole Miss, where his team performed very well and reached a playoff-level season.

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For Texas, this is the kind of commitment that now needs watching closely. Royal is still pledged to Steve Sarkisian, but LSU keeps pulling him back to Baton Rouge, which is usually the clearest sign that a flip battle is alive. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin is not just focusing on Royal but also on other major players who can make an impact in the 2027 season.

Lane Kiffin is eyeing another 2027 recruit

LSU continues to push hard in recruiting as it hosts four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin for an unofficial visit in Baton Rouge on Saturday. He already has offers from big programs like LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, and Alabama. This shows that top programmes are interested in him. But LSU took a major step to bring him back to campus for another visit to keep building a strong relationship with him.

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McGaskin has a very strong record in high school football. As a freshman, he made 142 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles, and he earned All-State honors for his performance. In his sophomore year, he played even better, recording 130 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. His consistent performance in both years shows why LSU and other teams are interested in him.

Even his high school defensive coordinator praised his skills.

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“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin’s defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.”

With so much talent lying around, it will be interesting to see if Lane Kiffin is able to bring them to Baton Rouge and boost his team’s depth.