Lane Kiffin Subtly Hints at Ed Orgeron Returning to LSU After Losing 5-Star OL

For HC Lane Kiffin, the blueprint for fixing LSU’s future starts with a ghost from its past. As the program’s most glaring weakness, the O-line that ranked 88th nationally is now his top priority. The task became difficult when 5-Star linemen like Carius Curne entered the transfer portal. So, rather than searching outside, he’s turned to the man who helped anchor the Tigers’ 2019 national championship run, Ed Orgeron.

Kiffin didn’t issue a direct call for help. Instead, he did what he does best. The new LSU head coach took to X and shared a photo of the 2019 Joe Moore Award, won during the Tigers’ national title run under Ed Orgeron.

“Good morning ⁦@LSUfootball⁩. Let’s build this again!!” Kiffin wrote. The message couldn’t have been clearer.

The Joe Moore Award goes to the best offensive line in college football, and six years ago, it belonged to LSU. That 2019 unit, coached by James Cregg, was a major reason behind the Tigers’ perfect 15–0 national championship run. They gave Joe Burrow ample time to throw, sometimes six to ten seconds, letting receivers find their lane. In the run game, they mauled defenses, clearing paths for Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 1,400-yard season.

Even with injuries and eight different starters changing, the line powered an offense that set SEC records in total points (621), total offense (7,207 yards), and passing touchdowns (61). That protection played a huge role in Burrow winning the Heisman by a record margin. Now comes the smart part from Lane Kiffin. He could’ve gone after Cregg, who recently joined Ole Miss in March 2025, as an O-line analyst.

Kiffin even brought over some members of Ole Miss’s offensive staff. However, Cregg’s 2021 LSU exit was messy. He was fired for NCAA recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period, and then sued LSU over it. Bringing him back would reopen old wounds. That’s why Kiffin isn’t chasing assistants. He’s going straight after the mastermind himself. During LSU’s 2019 run, Orgeron wisely handed the offensive commands to sharp minds like OC Steve Ensminger and passing-game guru Joe Brady.

When he took over as head coach, Ed Orgeron made it clear he wanted to flip the script, moving away from a run-heavy approach and installing a modern spread offense. That’s exactly why he feels like the right guy for the job. And the timing couldn’t be better. The 64-year-old has even admitted he’s “getting the itch again.”

“I want to win. That’s nothing like it,” Orgeron said on the Chuck & Bo show in August this year. “When you get back, and you’ve been out a while, you’ve got to see the lay of the land. You’ve got to see what’s best for you, what’s out there. Obviously, being a head coach in college would be my goal, but not necessarily.”

With this positive message, there is more good news as Orgeron has worked with Kiffin for a very long time. Both coaches were assistants at USC under Pete Carroll for four seasons from 2001 to 04. So, when Kiffin landed the head coaching job at Tennessee in 2009, Orgeron was one of the first people he called to join his staff. The same story happened when Lane took over the job at USC. Can we expect the reunion in Baton Rouge? Because right now, the program needs it.

Lane Kiffin loses key O-line piece

Lane Kiffin hasn’t even fully settled into his new LSU office, and the first real setback has already hit. And of all places, it came from the exact unit he’s trying to fix. On Dec. 17, CBS Sports reported that freshman lineman Carius Curne is headed for the transfer portal. That’s a tough blow for a group that already struggled mightily. LSU gave up 25 sacks over 12 regular-season games in 2025, ranking 88th nationally.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was often left exposed. Then injuries only made things worse. Right tackle Weston Davis dealt with a concussion and fractured nose, while left guard Paul Mubenga went down with a high ankle sprain. Those injuries forced Curne into action, and he held his own. He logged meaningful snaps at both tackle spots, allowing 11 pressures and three sacks over 198 pass-blocking reps.

He did not play much over the first four weeks of the season. But later on was a regular on the Tigers’ offensive line. More importantly, he showed the versatility and calm you want from a future SEC starter. For a new staff taking over an already weak roster, losing a young piece like that hurts the future. And the timing isn’t a coincidence.

Curne’s exit lines up with Kiffin’s overhaul of the offensive staff, most notably the switch at offensive line coach from Brad Davis to Eric Wolford. Davis played a key role in recruiting Curne out of Marion, Arkansas, making the loss sting even more.