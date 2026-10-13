Lane Kiffin Takes Fresh Dig at Pete Golding Over Ole Miss Tampering Controversy

Lane Kiffin has found another way to needle his former program. When asked about former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons in his postgame press conference on Monday, the LSU coach turned a routine question into a sarcastic jab about the tampering controversy hanging over the Rebels and their head coach Pete Golding.

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The reporter wanted to know what Kiffin recalled about how Simmons handled the way last season ended for him, and what he thought of Simmons’ footing at Missouri. Kiffin answered with a question of his own.

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“Is that tampering if I talk about another player in college?” Kiffin said. “I don’t know anymore. Is there really tampering anyway? Speaking of one of those two schools…”

The line landed because Ole Miss is the subject of an NCAA tampering investigation, and Golding replaced Kiffin. Simmons has no role in the Ole Miss investigation.

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Simmons got tied because he was Ole Miss’ starting quarterback until an injury sidelined him and Trinidad Chambliss took over the offense. He then transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2026 season. Kiffin also had kind words for him as he said in the same presser.

“I love Austin. I think Austin’s a first-round draft pick. I’ve said that the whole time through,” he said.

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At the heart of the tampering dispute is linebacker Luke Ferrelli, the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. After leaving California for Clemson, Ferrelli signed a revenue-sharing deal, moved into an apartment, enrolled in classes and began offseason workouts with the Tigers. His move quickly became the center of a dispute between the two programs.

But he later ended up at Ole Miss, where he joined the middle linebacker job race after TJ Dottery left for LSU. Golding was hired to replace Kiffin in late November 2025.

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Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the move did not happen cleanly. He said Ferrelli’s agent, Ryan Williams, warned Clemson general manager Jordan Sorrells in mid-January that Ole Miss was pursuing his client, and that Ferrelli showed no interest in leaving when they met the next day.

Swinney also claimed Golding texted Ferrelli during an 8 a.m. class, asked about his Clemson buyout, and sent a photo of a $1 million contract offer. He added that Chambliss and former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart called Ferrelli too, and that Ole Miss general manager Austin Thomas told Sorrells that Golding “does what he does.”

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Golding has pushed back on the framing rather than answering each claim. In April, he said “there’s two sides to every story,” and explained that he told Ferrelli the Rebels wanted him at middle linebacker, though the spot was filled until Dottery left.

At SEC media days in July, he pointed to Ole Miss’ compliance department and called the transfer system broken and argued that players can say they want to leave while limiting contact from other schools. He compared it to coaches being contacted by other programs while under contract.

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Swinney sees it differently. He called it a “straightforward case of tampering,” described the recruitment as “blatant,” and said he wants accountability, not anyone fired. He has asked Congress to help set enforceable guardrails for the transfer system.

Where the NCAA investigation stands

Clemson took its tampering allegations to the NCAA on January 16. A week later, enforcement staff opened an investigation into Ole Miss on January 23, the same day Dabo Swinney publicly accused the Rebels of tampering.

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The NCAA put Ole Miss on notice that day. An associate director of enforcement emailed senior associate athletic director for compliance Taylor Hall, reminding the school under Bylaw 19.2 to preserve all relevant materials.

The NCAA’s request went beyond a standard records check. Investigators sought forensic images of university-issued and personal phones belonging to Golding, Thomas, linebackers coaches Jay Shoop and Matt Kitchens, director of player personnel Jai Choudhary, Matt McLaughlin and Ferrelli. They also requested phone records spanning December 2025 through January 2026.

ESPN obtained the email through an open-records request, and sources told the network the case was in its early stages. Opening an investigation and requesting phone data does not mean a violation has been found or a penalty imposed.

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Fresno State has also reportedly contacted the NCAA about possible tampering involving Ole Miss and wide receiver Josiah Freeman, but the outcome of that is unclear.

Now Kiffin’s question about whether tampering even matters anymore echoes Swinney’s point that the rules mean little without consequences. Until the NCAA finishes its work, the dig at Golding stays what it was on Monday.